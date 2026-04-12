Moments From Boston College Baseball's 14th ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park: Photo Gallery

Despite falling to an early 4-0 deficit, a strong performance by Boston College's offense—which exploded in the fourth and seventh innings—lifted the Eagles past the Hokies in an 8-7 thriller.

The Eagles will face the Hokies again on Sunday to decide the series.

1. All Smiles at Fenway

BC players stand in the dugout before a game at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players pose for a photo in the dugout at Fenway Park. This matchup marked the 14th installment of the team's annual ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park, honoring program alum Pete Frates.

2. Boston College Players Huddle for the Pregame Speech

BC players huddle for the pregame speech at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players huddle around Anthony Baldino for the pregame speech.

3. Play Ball!

The Boston College starting fielders huddle at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

The Eagles' starters huddle before taking the field.

4. Brady Miller Warms Up

Brady Miller warms up on the mound at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College pitcher Brady Miller warms up at Fenway Park. Over six innings, the sophomore recorded six strikeouts while allowing seven hits.

5. Jack Toomey Doubles

Jack Toomey hits a double at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College outfielder Jack Toomey hits a double in the fourth inning. The senior recorded two hits in the contest, reaching base three times.

6. Jack Toomey Celebrates

Jack Toomey celebrates on second base at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College outfielder Jack Toomey celebrates on second base.

7. Carter Hendrickson Gets on Base

Carter Hendrickson lands a base hit at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College outfielder Carter Hendrickson doubles to center field. The graduate transfer reached base in all four of his at-bats.

8. Gunnar Johnson Clears the Bases

Gunnar Johnson hits a double at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College catcher Gunnar Johnson hits a bases-clearing double. Johnson recorded two hits against the Hokies. Despite scoring just once, he led the game with five RBIs.

9. Gunnar Johnson Celebrates

Gunnar Johnson celebrates on second base at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College catcher Gunnar Johnson celebrates towards the Eagles' dugout. Johnson ended the game with a smart pickoff throw to third base in the ninth inning.

10. Sean Hard Throws a Pitch

Sean Hard throws a pitch at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College pitcher Sean Hard throws a pitch in the seventh inning.

11. Carter Hendrickson Takes the Field

Carter Hendrickson walks to the outfield at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College outfielder Carter Hendrickson walks to the outfield.

12. John Kwiatkowski Throws a Pitch

John Kwiatkowski throws a pitch at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College pitcher John Kwiatkowski throws a pitch. The senior struck out three Hokies batters across two innings. Kwiatkowski also picked up the win to remain undefeated on the season.

13. Julio Solier Rounds the Bases

Julio Solier rounds the bases after hitting a double at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College infielder Julio Solier runs to second base after a hit. The sophomore's lone hit was a double to right field.

14. Luke Gallo Stands in the Infield

Luke Gallo stands in the field at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College infielder Luke Gallo watches an at-bat. The freshman reached base in all four of his at-bats.

15. Gavin Soares Celebrates With Nick Wang

Gavin Soares celebrates with Nick Wang at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College pitcher Gavin Soares celebrates with infielder Nick Wang after recording his second save of the season.

16. Ty Mainolfi Celebrates in the Dugout

Ty Mainolfi celebrates in the dugout at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College infielder Ty Mainolfi celebrates in the dugout after the win.