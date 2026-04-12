Moments From Boston College Baseball's 14th ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park: Photo Gallery
Despite falling to an early 4-0 deficit, a strong performance by Boston College's offense—which exploded in the fourth and seventh innings—lifted the Eagles past the Hokies in an 8-7 thriller.
The Eagles will face the Hokies again on Sunday to decide the series.
1. All Smiles at Fenway
Boston College players pose for a photo in the dugout at Fenway Park. This matchup marked the 14th installment of the team's annual ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park, honoring program alum Pete Frates.
2. Boston College Players Huddle for the Pregame Speech
Boston College players huddle around Anthony Baldino for the pregame speech.
3. Play Ball!
The Eagles' starters huddle before taking the field.
4. Brady Miller Warms Up
Boston College pitcher Brady Miller warms up at Fenway Park. Over six innings, the sophomore recorded six strikeouts while allowing seven hits.
5. Jack Toomey Doubles
Boston College outfielder Jack Toomey hits a double in the fourth inning. The senior recorded two hits in the contest, reaching base three times.
6. Jack Toomey Celebrates
Boston College outfielder Jack Toomey celebrates on second base.
7. Carter Hendrickson Gets on Base
Boston College outfielder Carter Hendrickson doubles to center field. The graduate transfer reached base in all four of his at-bats.
8. Gunnar Johnson Clears the Bases
Boston College catcher Gunnar Johnson hits a bases-clearing double. Johnson recorded two hits against the Hokies. Despite scoring just once, he led the game with five RBIs.
9. Gunnar Johnson Celebrates
Boston College catcher Gunnar Johnson celebrates towards the Eagles' dugout. Johnson ended the game with a smart pickoff throw to third base in the ninth inning.
10. Sean Hard Throws a Pitch
Boston College pitcher Sean Hard throws a pitch in the seventh inning.
11. Carter Hendrickson Takes the Field
Boston College outfielder Carter Hendrickson walks to the outfield.
12. John Kwiatkowski Throws a Pitch
Boston College pitcher John Kwiatkowski throws a pitch. The senior struck out three Hokies batters across two innings. Kwiatkowski also picked up the win to remain undefeated on the season.
13. Julio Solier Rounds the Bases
Boston College infielder Julio Solier runs to second base after a hit. The sophomore's lone hit was a double to right field.
14. Luke Gallo Stands in the Infield
Boston College infielder Luke Gallo watches an at-bat. The freshman reached base in all four of his at-bats.
15. Gavin Soares Celebrates With Nick Wang
Boston College pitcher Gavin Soares celebrates with infielder Nick Wang after recording his second save of the season.
16. Ty Mainolfi Celebrates in the Dugout
Boston College infielder Ty Mainolfi celebrates in the dugout after the win.
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John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.