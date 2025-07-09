Multiple Boston College Women's Lacrosse Players Named to 2025 All ACC Academic Team
The ACC continued to announce its All-ACC Academic Teams this week.
On Wednesday, the conference announced the team for women’s lacrosse.
In total, 18 Boston College women’s lacrosse players were named to the list, a program record.
Attackers Rachel Clark, Molly Driscoll, Mallory Hasselbeck, Emma LoPinto, Mia Mascone, and Brooke McLoy, defenders Shea Baker, Kaitlyn Cole, Michela O’Connor, and Morgan Smith, midfielders Giulia Colarusso, Abbey Herod, Avery Hudson, Elizabeth Kirk, Emma Claire Quinn, Devon Russell, Mia Themelis, and goalie Shea Dolce all earned the honor.
The All-ACC Academic Team had 228 women’s lacrosse players make the list from all 12 schools that have the program. Louisville recorded the most players named to the team with 23.
UNC attacker Ashley Humphrey led the way by winning this year’s ACC Women’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
“A native of Darien, Connecticut, Humphrey was a central figure in leading the Tar Heels to an undefeated season and the 2025 NCAA and ACC championships. A Tewaaraton Award finalist, she was a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-ACC honoree. She set the NCAA single-season assists record with 90 while finishing as the NCAA’s career leader in assists with 258. After doing her undergraduate work at Stanford and earning a bachelor’s degree in English, Humphrey came to UNC and enrolled in business classes in the Master of Applied Professional Studies program,” said the ACC in the official press release.
To make the list, student-athletes needed to earn a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester, maintain a 3.0 GPA throughout their academic careers, and compete in at least 50-percent of the team’s games.