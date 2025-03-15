No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Earns Tenth Win of Season Over Louisville
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (10-0, 4-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team continued its perfect start to the season with an 18-5 win over the Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first quarter. Molly Driscoll opened the scoring with 12:42 to go, one of three the sophomore recorded in the opening frame, and Rachel Clark extended the lead less than a minute later at 11:58, one of two the senior had in the first 15 minutes of action.
Boston College also saw a score from Maria Themelis in the first.
The Eagles put up an explosive second quarter, scoring seven goals to extend their lead. Mia Mascone led Boston College with three scores, followed by Clark with a pair while Driscoll and Emma LoPinto both scored one apiece.
The performance gave the Eagles a 13-2 advantage going into halftime.
Boston College opened the second half of play with a pair of goals in the third from Driscoll with 4:00 to go and Clark with 31 seconds to go to extend the team’s lead 15-4 heading into the fourth.
In the final quarter, the Eagles added three final goals to the board to secure the 18-5 win. The scores came from Clark, Giulia Colarusso, and LoPinto.
Eagles goalie Shea Dolce tallied seven saves and a .583 save percentage.
Louisville scored one goal in each of the first two quarters. The first came with 8:30 to go in the opening quarter by Negai Nakazawa and the other came with 7:28 to go in the half by Abby Scully.
The third quarter was Louisville’s best offensively as the team tallied three goals from Charlotte Jackson, Abigail Cole, and Izzy Seikel. The Cardinals went scoreless in the fourth.
Next up, Boston College travels to Providence, R.I., to take on the Brown Bears on Tuesday afternoon. Face off is set for 5 p.m. ET.