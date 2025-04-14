BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 9

How did the Eagles' win over the Cavaliers impact the polls?

Kim Rankin

NCAA Lacrosse (NCAALAX) via X

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team won its sole game last week, a 24-11 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon. 

Rachel Clark and Emma LoPinto led the way with a combined 13 goals and five assists for 18 points. 

The victory moved the team to 14-1 overall and 7-1 in ACC play. 

With the performance, the Eagles stayed put at No. 2 in the KANE Media Poll with 360 points and the IWLCA Coaches Poll. 

Both rankings had the same top five this week. UNC was atop the polls followed by Boston College at No. 2, Northwestern at No. 3, Florida at No. 4, and Princeton rounded out the top five. 

In total, seven ACC programs are currently ranked. Joining UNC and Boston College is Virginia, Duke, Stanford, Syracuse, and Clemson.

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 10

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. UNC (15)- 375, 14-0
  2. Boston College- 360, 14-1
  3. Northwestern- 345, 12-2
  4. Florida- 327, 12-2
  5. Princeton- 318, 11-1
  6. Yale- 291, 10-3
  7. Virginia- 273, 10-5
  8. Maryland- 258, 10-4
  9. (T8) Duke- 258, 12-3
  10. Johns Hopkins- 249
  11. James Madison- 215, 10-4
  12. Michigan- 193, 10-4
  13. Stanford- 181, 12-4
  14. Clemson- 163, 11-5
  15. Loyola Maryland- 160, 10-5
  16. Syracuse- 138, 9-6
  17. Brown- 136, 10-3
  18. Penn- 125, 6-5
  19. Army- 121, 10-2
  20. Stony Brook- 88, 11-4
  21. Drexel- 71, 11-2
  22. Harvard- 45, 7-5
  23. (T22) Navy- 45, 9-5
  24. Denver- 36, 9-5
  25. USC- 33, 9-6

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 10

(Rank, team)

  1. UNC
  2. Boston College 
  3. Northwestern
  4. Florida 
  5. Princeton
  6. Yale 
  7. Maryland
  8. Johns Hopkins
  9. Virginia 
  10. Duke
  11. Stanford
  12. James Madison
  13. Michigan 
  14. Syracuse 
  15. Loyola Maryland
  16. Penn
  17. Clemson
  18. Brown
  19. Army West Point
  20. Stony Brook
  21. Drexel 
  22. Navy
  23. Harvard
  24. Denver
  25. Penn State

RV: USC

