Miami (OH) vs. UMass Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Miami (OH) RedHawks are 25-0 and are the No. 22 team in the country heading into a huge road game against the UMass Minutemen on Tuesday night.

These teams played back on Jan. 27, with UMass nearly pulling off a massive upset. Miami (OH) ended up winning 86-84, but it trailed by four at the half before pulling out the win.

Now, the RedHawks are set as 3.5-point favorites on the road as they look to keep their perfect season intact.

UMass (15-11 this season) is under .500 in MAC play, but it has won 10 of 13 games at home. The Minutemen are coming off back-to-back losses against Akron and Coastal Carolina, dropping them to No. 185 in KenPom’s latest rankings.

Can UMass hang around with the undefeated RedHawks for the second time this season? Or, will this be yet another step in the right direction as Miami attempts to go undefeated in the regular season?

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this MAC matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Miami (OH) -3.5 (-110)

UMass +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Miami (OH): -175

UMass: +145

Total

161.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Miami (OH) vs. UMass How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mullins Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Miami (OH) record: 25-0

UMass record: 15-11

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Key Player to Watch

Eian Elmer, Guard, Miami (OH)

Elmer had arguably his best game of the 2025-26 season against the Minutemen, scoring 30 points and grabbing seven rebounds in a two-point win.

UMass is one of the few teams that really hung with Miami (OH) this season, and it’s possible that Elmer or another RedHawk will have to put up a huge game for Miami (OH) to remain undefeated.

This season, Elmer is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc. He’s a part of a great guard rotation that has four players averaging double figures, led by Brant Byers (15.0 points per game).

After his strong showing against UMass earlier this season, Elmer may receive a little extra defensive attention on Tuesday night.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Prediction and Pick

Miami (OH) didn’t play its best game against UMass earlier this season, but the Minutemen may have played as well as they’re going to.

UMass is just 91st in the country in effective field goal percentage this season, yet it shot 51 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3 (making nine 3-pointers) in the loss to the RedHawks on Jan. 27. Miami (OH) is third in the country in effective field goal percentage, yet it shot just 10-for-29 from beyond the arc in the win.

UMass has struggled against the top teams in the MAC, going 0-3 against Miami (OH), Akron and Kent State.

Plus, the Minutemen are just 4-8 against the spread at home this season despite winning 10 of those games outright.

On the flip side, Miami (OH) has gone 8-2 against the spread on the road, and a better shooting game on Tuesday should allow it to cover this short spread. The RedHawks have won three of their last four games since the UMass meeting by double digits.

I’ll trust them to stay undefeated for at least one more game in the 2025-26 season.

Pick: Miami (OH) -3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

