No. 23 Boston College Baseball Earns Run Rule Win Over Dartmouth

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (24-11, 9-6 ACC) baseball team earned its second run-rule win of the week against the Dartmouth Big Green (6-16, 3-6 IVY) 13-3 in seven innings on Wednesday evening.

The Big Green struck first 1-0 in the top half of the first inning. Milo Suarez dropped an RBI double into the center field gap to put Dartmouth in front early. The team loaded the bases later in the inning, but a swinging strikeout left them stranded.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Eagles responded and went in front 2-1 on a two-run home run by Nick Wang which was blasted to right field. Prior to Wang’s home run, Julio Solier reached on a leadoff single.

The shot gave Wang sole possession of fourth place in the all-time home run leaders in program history with 36.

Boston College extended its lead 3-1 in the second after Gunnar Johnson crossed home plate on an error by Stefan DiCorrado who plays left field for the Big Green.

DiCorrado made up for his error at the plate in the third and knotted up the contest at 3 on a bases-clearing triple.

Carter Hendrickson, who scored the game-winning runs in Tuesday’s game against UMass, put Boston College back in front 4-3 in the third on an RBI single. Jack Toomey gave the Eagles some run support as he scored on a wild pitch and Gunnar Johnson grounded into a double play which brought in a run to give the Eagles the 6-3 advantage.

The Eagles tacked on six additional runs in the fourth to make it a 12-3 score. Ty Mainolfi started the scoring on a two-RBI single while Toomey followed that up with an RBI double. Johnson plated a pair on an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch to cap off the explosive frame.

Wang ended the contest in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to cement the 13-3 victory.

Right-handed pitcher Drew Grumbles started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, the junior pitched two innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, walked four batters, and struck out three.

John D Mitchell, Peter Schaefer, Matthew Spada, and John Mass entered out of the bullpen. Schaefer picked up the win and improved to 1-0 on the year.

Next up, Boston College hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies for a three-game set this weekend. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.