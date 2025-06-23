Reactions Roll in for Final Boston College Football Camp: The Rundown

BC Bulletin

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien watches the replay board against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Boston College put on the "Bill O’Brien Underclassmen Football Clinic” this weekend, welcoming a massive crop of prospects from the next several upcoming recruiting classes. The Eagles have done an excellent job with the 2026 class thus far, and seem to have found a successful formula for attracting talented prospects to campus.

Many of the players that were in town took to social media to share their reactions from the camp. Take a look at some of the best.

2026 Prospects

OL Evan Boutellier - British Columbia, Canada

2027 Prospects

CB Javien Valle - Warwick, Rhode Island

ATH Madden Murray - Attleboro, Mass.

ATH Elijah Bento - East Providence, Rhode Island

2028 Prospects

S Chaz Cusimano - Morristown, New Jersey

OL/DL Quinn Maguire - Marblehead, Mass.

CB Mason Stephens - Forsyth, Georgia

2029 Prospects

ATH Ayden Marrero - Springfield, Mass.

Did You Notice?

  • Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos appears to be quite comfortable in his new home in Tallahassee with Florida State. He was seen taking a photo with the Seminoles' latest signal caller commitment.

The Eagles added three commitments this weekend to the 2026 recruiting class, welcoming NFL Academy product Bruno Werner as well as 3-Star prospects Jordan Rodriguez and Xavier Myers.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"Everybody told me I was too short to be quarterback. I heard it so much I finally started believing it myself."

Doug Flutie

