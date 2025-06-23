Reactions Roll in for Final Boston College Football Camp: The Rundown
Boston College put on the "Bill O’Brien Underclassmen Football Clinic” this weekend, welcoming a massive crop of prospects from the next several upcoming recruiting classes. The Eagles have done an excellent job with the 2026 class thus far, and seem to have found a successful formula for attracting talented prospects to campus.
Many of the players that were in town took to social media to share their reactions from the camp. Take a look at some of the best.
2026 Prospects
OL Evan Boutellier - British Columbia, Canada
2027 Prospects
CB Javien Valle - Warwick, Rhode Island
ATH Madden Murray - Attleboro, Mass.
ATH Elijah Bento - East Providence, Rhode Island
2028 Prospects
S Chaz Cusimano - Morristown, New Jersey
OL/DL Quinn Maguire - Marblehead, Mass.
CB Mason Stephens - Forsyth, Georgia
2029 Prospects
ATH Ayden Marrero - Springfield, Mass.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos appears to be quite comfortable in his new home in Tallahassee with Florida State. He was seen taking a photo with the Seminoles' latest signal caller commitment.
The Eagles added three commitments this weekend to the 2026 recruiting class, welcoming NFL Academy product Bruno Werner as well as 3-Star prospects Jordan Rodriguez and Xavier Myers.
