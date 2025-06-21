Boston College Lands Commitment from 3-Star S Jordan Rodriguez

After many ups and downs in my high school career I am EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE MY COMMITMENT TO BOSTON COLLEGE !!@CoachRichHansen @SeanBarowski_@CoachOFlaherty @CoachSHuggins@Myles_Harts @CoachBearfield @SPPFootball @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman @On3hs pic.twitter.com/k8UR7fdVhk