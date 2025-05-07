Report: Boston College Softball Pitcher Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College softball has seen its first player enter the transfer portal.
Senior pitcher Abby Dunning has entered the portal, according to a report from Softball America managing editor Brady Vernon.
“Boston College Abby Dunning, who only threw 12 innings this past year, is in the transfer portal. She was All-ACC Third Team in 2024,” said Vernon via X.
The Burr Ridge, Ill., native has spent four seasons with the Eagles. During her time on The Heights, she made 62 starts in 93 appearances and allowed 337 hits, 224 runs (183 earned), 255 walks, 387 strikeouts, and 27 home runs in 412 innings of work. She boasted a 3.11 ERA and 31-33 record.
In 2025, Dunning saw time in just five games and pitched 12.1 innings. In that stretch, she allowed 14 hits, 10 runs (nine earned), two home runs, walked 11 batters, and struck out seven. Her last appearance was against Virginia on March 14 where she went just two innings.
The Eagles’ season came to a close on Sunday, losing to the No. 17 Stanford Cardinal 8-7 in extra innings on Sunday afternoon. The defeat cemented Boston College’s 22-29 overall record and 5-19 ACC record. The team finished last in the conference this year.
“Abby is one of the top pitchers in the country,” said former Boston College head coach Amy Kvilhaug on Dunning. “I (virtually) watched her strike out 18 batters in a game this summer, against a formidable opponent too. She is a hard throwing righty with the ability to move the ball around the zone and has worked really hard to develop a change."
A product of Marist High School, Dunning was one of the top prospects from the class of 2021. She ranked No. 48 in the nation, according to ExtraInningsSoftball after winning the Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for Illinois and helped her alma mater to a 4A state title the same year.