Ryan Leonard’s Jersey Number Announced by Capitals, The Rundown: April 1, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
Ryan Leonard’s collegiate hockey career has officially come to an end.
The forward signed with the Washington Capitals on Monday afternoon to an entry level contract.
After the signing announcement, the Caps released Leonard’s jersey number for them as well.
The Amherst, Mass., native will wear No. 9, the same number he had at Boston College.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Golf: Boston College in Maridoe Collegiate | Carrollton, Texas
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Northeastern (Beanpot Round 1) | 2:30 p.m. ET | FloCollege | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. UConn | 6 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Men’s Golf: Boston College in in Maridoe Collegiate: 10th Place, +29 score.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
151 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College commit Furian Inferrera visited Chestnut Hill over the weekend. He is a class of 2027 quarterback prospect.
- Boston College softball’s Meghan Schouten was named the Franklin Hitter of the Week.
- Boston College baseball had two notable Top 10 plays. The first was from former Eagle and current Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick and the other was from Eagles third baseman Patrick Roche.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I guess telling stories is an art. I never looked at it that way. I just started talking, and everyone started laughing. So I kept talking, and they kept laughing.”- Art Donovan
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published