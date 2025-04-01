BC Bulletin

Ryan Leonard’s Jersey Number Announced by Capitals, The Rundown: April 1, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Apr 11, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Ryan Leonard (9) carries the puck in the semifinals of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament during the third period against the Michigan Wolverines at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
Ryan Leonard’s collegiate hockey career has officially come to an end.

The forward signed with the Washington Capitals on Monday afternoon to an entry level contract.

After the signing announcement, the Caps released Leonard’s jersey number for them as well.

The Amherst, Mass., native will wear No. 9, the same number he had at Boston College.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Men’s Golf: Boston College in Maridoe Collegiate | Carrollton, Texas
  • Baseball: Boston College vs. Northeastern (Beanpot Round 1) | 2:30 p.m. ET | FloCollege | Live Video | Live Stats
  • Softball: Boston College vs. UConn | 6 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

Men’s Golf: Boston College in in Maridoe Collegiate: 10th Place, +29 score.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

151 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College commit Furian Inferrera visited Chestnut Hill over the weekend. He is a class of 2027 quarterback prospect.
  • Boston College softball’s Meghan Schouten was named the Franklin Hitter of the Week.
  • Boston College baseball had two notable Top 10 plays. The first was from former Eagle and current Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick and the other was from Eagles third baseman Patrick Roche.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“I guess telling stories is an art. I never looked at it that way. I just started talking, and everyone started laughing. So I kept talking, and they kept laughing.”

Art Donovan

Special Media:

