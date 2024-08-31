Steve Addazio Makes ESPN Debut, The Rundown: August 31, 2024
Former Boston College football head coach Steve Addazio made his broadcasting debut on Friday night as he was on the call for Elon vs. Duke alongside Clay Matvick and Justin Walters on the ACC Network.
Addazio was hired earlier in the month by the outlet as a college football analyst. The 65-year-old served as the Eagles head coach from 2013-19 and had coaching stints at Temple (2011-12) and Colorado State (2020-21). He has also worked as a position coach, specifically for the offensive line and tight ends.
Duke defeated Elon 26-3. The Blue Devils saw touchdowns from running back Jaquez Moore, wide receiver Eli Pancol, and tight end Jeremiah Hasley. Elon kicker Jack Berkowitz made a 39-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining in the game to avoid the shut out.
Today's Schedule:
Volleyball: Eastern Kentucky at Boston College | 12 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Iona at Boston College | 5 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Field Hockey: No. 17 Boston College 3, Northeastern 1.
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Texas Tech 0.
- Men's Soccer: Boston College 2, Dartmouth 1.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
2 days.
Did You Notice?
- Three-star class of 2025 shooting guard Matthew Able committed to Miami on Friday. He chose the Hurricanes over Northwestern, Michigan, Wake Forest, Baylor, Xavier, Virginia Tech, and Boston College.
- Fans made a memorial at Conte Forum for former Boston College men’s hockey players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The brothers were killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in Oldsman Township, N.J.
- Boston College volleyball middle blocker Julia Haggerty was interviewed after the Eagles first win of the season in The Boston College Invitational.
