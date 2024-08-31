BC Bulletin

Steve Addazio Makes ESPN Debut, The Rundown: August 31, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Nov 23, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Steve Addazio talks to his players in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Former Boston College football head coach Steve Addazio made his broadcasting debut on Friday night as he was on the call for Elon vs. Duke alongside Clay Matvick and Justin Walters on the ACC Network. 

Addazio was hired earlier in the month by the outlet as a college football analyst. The 65-year-old served as the Eagles head coach from 2013-19 and had coaching stints at Temple (2011-12) and Colorado State (2020-21). He has also worked as a position coach, specifically for the offensive line and tight ends.

Duke defeated Elon 26-3. The Blue Devils saw touchdowns from running back Jaquez Moore, wide receiver Eli Pancol, and tight end Jeremiah Hasley. Elon kicker Jack Berkowitz made a 39-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining in the game to avoid the shut out. 

Today's Schedule:

Volleyball: Eastern Kentucky at Boston College | 12 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Iona at Boston College | 5 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

  • Field Hockey: No. 17 Boston College 3, Northeastern 1.
  • Volleyball: Boston College 3, Texas Tech 0.
  • Men's Soccer: Boston College 2, Dartmouth 1.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

2 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Three-star class of 2025 shooting guard Matthew Able committed to Miami on Friday. He chose the Hurricanes over Northwestern, Michigan, Wake Forest, Baylor, Xavier, Virginia Tech, and Boston College.
  • Boston College volleyball middle blocker Julia Haggerty was interviewed after the Eagles first win of the season in The Boston College Invitational. 

Special Media: 

