Surveying a Busy Athletics Week Ahead for Boston College: The Rundown
Take a breather, Boston College fans. You've earned it.
BC athletics began a three-day hiatus yesterday during which no BC squad will take the field or court. Play will resume on Thursday, but a big weekend lies ahead for just about every team currently in session.
Athletics resume with Men's Hockey against Northeastern and Women's Soccer taking to the road against Virginia on Thursday. BC comes into each matchup 2-2-1 and 5-7-5, respectively. Men's hockey will look to rebound from yet another tough loss to Denver, while women's soccer looks to do the same following a 1-0 loss to Clemson.
Friday continues the action with nine different squads in action across the country, and is highlighted by the continuation of the BC Men's Hockey series against Northeastern and a volleyball matchup against Miami.
Saturday's headliner, if you can call it that, at this point, remains BC's matchup with Notre Dame. At this point, I think we can all agree how that will probably go. However, BC women's hockey has a solid chance to snag a win against Vermont on the road, which is always exciting.
That's the week ahead for BC athletics. Now, welcome to the Rundown for Tuesday, October 28.
Countdown to Boston College Men's Basketball Season Opener
7 days. The Eagles take the court against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida next Monday.
Did You Notice?
Boston College tight end Kaelan Chudzinski recently spoke about what it means to him to be a Boston-area kid playing for the Eagles. (see video above)
Notre Dame will travel to Alumni Stadium this weekend with quite the depleted trench crew, including absences all across the line of scrimmage, with many more players being listed as questionable. With the circumstances as they are, many would be right to wonder if Notre Dame views this game as a chance to rest up for a postseason run.
A kickoff time has been announced for Boston College Football's game against SMU. The powers that be have elected for a noon kickoff on ACC Network. SMU leads the all-time series between the two programs at 2-1 overall, with BC's only win coming back in 2023. Before that game, the two had only met once prior in 1986, where SMU won via a final score of 31-29.
While Eagle fans haven't been able to enjoy the Saturday product, the Friday Night Lights work of several BC recruits has been impressive to keep up with. Follow OnSI recruiting analyst Mason Woods to keep up with all of BC's moves on the recruiting trail.
Yesterday in BC History
October 27, 2017: Freshman running back AJ Dillon rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown, and linebacker Ty Schwab was credited with 12 tackles as Boston College beat Florida State for the first time in eight years, 35-3. It was also a Red Bandana Game for the Eagles.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day
“The hockey gods were on our side tonight.”- Jerry York
