Three Boston College Players, Commits Picked in NHL Draft: The Rundown
The 2025 NHL Draft has officially come to a close.
During this year's event, three Boston College players were selected. The first was forward James Hagens, who was taken No. 7 overall by the Boston Bruins. Eagles incoming freshman William Moore was also picked by the Bruins with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round.
Eagles forward commit Teddy Mutryn capped things off for Boston College as he was picked as the No. 95 overall pick in the third round by the San Jose Sharks.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
62 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College women's hockey forward and captain Abby Newhook was recently selected by the Boston Fleet in the 2025 PWHL Draft. Her friends came to Ottawa to watch the moment in real time and support her.
- Boston College men's basketball enters the upcoming season with the third-highest returning scoring percentage in the ACC.
- Boston College forward James Hagens and incoming freshman forward William Moore were spotted together in Los Angeles on Saturday morning. Both players were selected by the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft over the weekend.
