Three-Run First Inning Propels Boston College Softball Past Quinnipiac

The Eagles earned a midweek victory over the Bobcats on Tuesday.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Softball (BC_Softball) via X

The Boston College Eagles (19-21, 4-11 ACC) softball team earned a midweek 3-0 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-20, 8-5 MAAC) on Tuesday afternoon. 

All of Boston College’s offense came in the home half of the first inning which was enough to secure the victory. 

Second baseman Emma Jackson started things off with a leadoff walk and scored on an RBI single by catcher Hannah Slike. Right fielder Jordan Stephens extended the lead in the following at-bat with a two-run home run to give the Eagles the 3-0 lead. 

Pitcher Kelly Colleran started in the circle for the Eagles. In her latest outing, the sophomore pitched a complete game and allowed three hits and struck out seven batters in the shutout. 

Quinnipiac recorded three hits in the contest by right fielder Noelle Reid in the third, first baseman Ella McGalliard in the fifth, and third baseman Sofia Vega in the sixth, but could not get enough base traffic going to bring any runs home.

For the Bobcats, pitcher Jackie Gonzalez started in the circle. She went 4.0 innings and allowed three hits, three runs (all earned), walked three batters, and struck out one. Taylor Walton entered out of the bullpen. She pitched the remainder of the game and allowed one hit, walked one batter, and struck out one. 

Next up, Boston College travels to Clemson, S.C., to play a three-game series against the No. 19 Clemson Tigers starting on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

