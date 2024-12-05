Trio of Boston College Men’s Hockey Players Earn Monthly Honors From Conference, The Rundown: December 5, 2024
Three Boston College men’s hockey players have earned monthly honors from Hockey East.
Goalie Jacob Fowler won Goaltender of the Month, forward Ryan Leonard won Player of the Month, and forward James Hagens won Rookie of the Month.
As a whole, the trio led Boston College to a 7-2 record in the month on November which included six victories among ranked teams.
Today’s Schedule:
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in U.S. Open | Greensboro, N.C. | 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. | Peacock (Finals)
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College at Arkansas | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Hockey: No. 3 Boston College 2, UConn 1.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 10 Boston College 4, Providence 2.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College Eagles football program ranked No. 54 in the nation and No. 12 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings after the first day of early signing period. The Eagles signed 27 high school seniors.
- Three former Boston College men’s hockey players landed on Team USA’s roster for the 2024 4 Nations Face-off. The multi-day event is set to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and conclude on Thursday, Feb. 20. The USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland will be participants.
- Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens talked about his game-winning goal on Wednesday night.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
December 5, 2020: Dennis Grosel tied the school record for passing yards in a game with 520 against Virginia.
