Trio of Boston College Men’s Hockey Players Earn Monthly Honors From Conference, The Rundown: December 5, 2024

Apr 11, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles goaltender Jacob Fowler (1) celebrates the win against the Michigan Wolverines after the semifinals of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Three Boston College men’s hockey players have earned monthly honors from Hockey East.

Goalie Jacob Fowler won Goaltender of the Month, forward Ryan Leonard won Player of the Month, and forward James Hagens won Rookie of the Month.

As a whole, the trio led Boston College to a 7-2 record in the month on November which included six victories among ranked teams.

  • Swimming & Diving: Boston College in U.S. Open | Greensboro, N.C. | 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. | Peacock (Finals)

  • Women’s Hockey: No. 10 Boston College 4, Providence 2.

  • The Boston College Eagles football program ranked No. 54 in the nation and No. 12 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings after the first day of early signing period. The Eagles signed 27 high school seniors.
  • Three former Boston College men’s hockey players landed on Team USA’s roster for the 2024 4 Nations Face-off. The multi-day event is set to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and conclude on Thursday, Feb. 20. The USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland will be participants.
  • Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens talked about his game-winning goal on Wednesday night.

December 5, 2020: Dennis Grosel tied the school record for passing yards in a game with 520 against Virginia.

