Two Boston College Men's Golfers Make PING All-Region Team, The Rundown: May 27, 2025
Two Boston College men's golfers have been named to the 2025 Division I PING All-Region teams.
Ben Hong and Markus Lam were both selected to the Northeast Team, two of 25 players to be named to the team.
In total, there were six All-Region teams. Along with the Northeast, athletes were also selected to the East, Southeast, Midwest, Central, and West teams.
Today's Schedule:
Sailing: Boston College at Open Fleet Race National Championship | St. Mary's City, Md.
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Monday, May 26.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
95 days
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2028 quarterback prospect Josiah Peralta announced that he will be at Boston College's underclassman camp on June 22.
- Class of 2026 wide receiver Imari Jehiel will be at Boston College this weekend on an official visit. The prospect shared the news via social media on Monday.
- Multiple Boston College teams honored Memorial Day on Monday.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
May 27, 1931: Joe Yukica, who served 10 seasons as the head football coach at Boston College, was born in Aliquippa, Penn.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"His heart belongs in a 6'2" guy, but he's also a unique package of ability. He's off the chart [in terms of] his stick skills and his skating skills, and he has this great understanding of how to play the game.”- Jerry York on Nathan Gerbe
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social