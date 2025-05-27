BC Bulletin

Two Boston College Men's Golfers Make PING All-Region Team, The Rundown: May 27, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Boston College Athletics

Two Boston College men's golfers have been named to the 2025 Division I PING All-Region teams.

Ben Hong and Markus Lam were both selected to the Northeast Team, two of 25 players to be named to the team.

In total, there were six All-Region teams. Along with the Northeast, athletes were also selected to the East, Southeast, Midwest, Central, and West teams.

Today's Schedule:

Sailing: Boston College at Open Fleet Race National Championship | St. Mary's City, Md.

Eagles Results:

There were no games scheduled for Monday, May 26.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

95 days

Did You Notice?

  • Class of 2028 quarterback prospect Josiah Peralta announced that he will be at Boston College's underclassman camp on June 22.
  • Class of 2026 wide receiver Imari Jehiel will be at Boston College this weekend on an official visit. The prospect shared the news via social media on Monday.
  • Multiple Boston College teams honored Memorial Day on Monday.

On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:

May 27, 1931: Joe Yukica, who served 10 seasons as the head football coach at Boston College, was born in Aliquippa, Penn. 

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"His heart belongs in a 6'2" guy, but he's also a unique package of ability. He's off the chart [in terms of] his stick skills and his skating skills, and he has this great understanding of how to play the game.”

Jerry York on Nathan Gerbe

Read More:

