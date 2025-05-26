Two Boston College Softball Infielders Enter Portal, Transfer to ACC Foe
Two Boston College softball players have entered the transfer portal and are headed to a conference foe.
Infielders Emma Jackson and Gator Robinson entered their names into the transfer portal over the weekend and are both going to Cal.
Jackson spent two seasons with the Eagles. During her time in Chestnut Hill, she played at second base and appeared in 105 games which included 104 starts and recorded 75 hits, 13 doubles, six triples, two home runs, a .359 slugging percentage, a .332 on-base percentage, batted in 28 runs, and stole 11 bases.
“Back to the bay,” said Jackson in her announcement post on transferring to Cal via Instagram on Monday.
Robinson also spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill. In her time at Boston College, she played at shortstop and notched a .218 batting average, .361 on-base percentage, .301 slugging percentage, 58 hits, ten doubles, four home runs, 31 runs batted in, and 24 stolen bases.
“Something abt tha [sic] west coast,” said Robinson in her announcement post on transferring to Cal on Monday.
The duo joins a Golden Bears program that went 37-21 overall this season which includes an 11-13 mark in ACC play and made an appearance in the ACC Tournament and Norman Regional.
Robinson and Jackson are just two of five Boston College players that have entered the portal since the start of the offseason. They join pitchers Abby Dunning and Gabriella Aughton and outfielder Darien McDonough.
McDonough is the only other player to announce her new home. She transferred to Binghamton.