2025 Boston College Softball Transfer Portal Tracker
The 2025 NCAA softball transfer portal window is officially open.
Players whose seasons have already come to an end are starting to enter their names into the portal and are actively looking for new homes for the 2026 season.
Currently, Boston College has three players in the portal in pitchers Abby Dunning and Gabriella Aughton and outfielder Darien McDonough.
Abby Dunning, P
Boston College pitcher Abby Dunning has entered the transfer portal, according to Softball America managing editor Brady Vernon. Dunning spent four seasons on The Heights.
During that time frame, she had 62 starts in 93 appearances and allowed 337 hits, 224 runs (183 earned), 255 walks, 387 strikeouts, and 27 home runs in 412 innings of work. She boasted a 3.11 ERA and 31-33 record.
In 2025, she made just five appearances and pitched 12.1 innings. Her last outing was on March 14 at Virginia.
“Boston College Abby Dunning, who only threw 12 innings this past year, is in the transfer portal. She was All-ACC Third Team in 2024,” said Vernon via X.
Gabriella Aughton, P
Boston College pitcher Gabriella Aughton has entered her name into the transfer portal, according to the D1Softball Transfer Portal Tracker. She spent three seasons in Chestnut Hill, however only appeared in games in 2024 and 2025.
This past season, she was a part of a rotation that had limited arms. In total, she pitched 13.2 innings out of the bullpen and allowed 19 hits, 17 runs (15 earned), walked 12 batters, and struck out nine. She also gave up four home runs.
Darien McDonough, OF
Boston College outfielder Darien McDonough announced her decision to enter the portal on May 6. The Lincoln, R.I., native spent four seasons with the Eagles where she appeared in 106 games which included 73 starts and boasted a .206 batting average. She notched six home runs and batted 26 runs in.
“After being hurt my senior season, I am happy to say I have entered the transfer portal as a grad student with one year of eligibility,” said McDonough via X.
This story will be updated when/if more players enter their names into the portal.