BC Bulletin

Two Boston College Teams See Season End, The Rundown: May 24, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

Two Boston College athletics teams had their seasons come to a close on Friday night. 

The No. 2-seeded women’s lacrosse team ended its 2025 campaign at Gillette Stadium in the NCAA Tournament semifinals. The team lost to No. 3 Northwestern 12-11, just one game shy of the national championship. 

The Eagles baseball team also had its season end on Friday night after a loss to No. 3 UNC in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals 7-2 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. Prior to the loss, Boston College pulled upsets over No. 11 Notre Dame 5-4 and No. 6 Virginia 12-8. 

With the losses, the women’s lacrosse team finishes its season 19-3 on the year while the baseball team finishes barely under .500 at 28-29.

Today's Schedule:

No games are scheduled for Saturday, May 24.

Eagles Results:

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

98 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College women's lacrosse's Mckenna Davis set a single-season program record for assists after recording her 76th one in the semifinals game against Northwestern on Friday night.
  • Fans packed Gillette Stadium wearing Neon for Boston College women's lacrosse's game against Northwestern.
  • Boston College baseball shared a tribute post to Patrick Roche, Sam McNulty, and Vince Cimini after the team's season ended on Friday night.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“I'm a mentally tough guy. I feel like I'm the right guy."

Bill O’Brien

Special Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC