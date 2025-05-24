Two Boston College Teams See Season End, The Rundown: May 24, 2025
Two Boston College athletics teams had their seasons come to a close on Friday night.
The No. 2-seeded women’s lacrosse team ended its 2025 campaign at Gillette Stadium in the NCAA Tournament semifinals. The team lost to No. 3 Northwestern 12-11, just one game shy of the national championship.
The Eagles baseball team also had its season end on Friday night after a loss to No. 3 UNC in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals 7-2 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. Prior to the loss, Boston College pulled upsets over No. 11 Notre Dame 5-4 and No. 6 Virginia 12-8.
With the losses, the women’s lacrosse team finishes its season 19-3 on the year while the baseball team finishes barely under .500 at 28-29.
Eagles Results:
- Women's Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern 12, No. 2 Boston College 11
- Baseball: No. 3 UNC 7, No. 14 Boston College 2
- Boston College women's lacrosse's Mckenna Davis set a single-season program record for assists after recording her 76th one in the semifinals game against Northwestern on Friday night.
- Fans packed Gillette Stadium wearing Neon for Boston College women's lacrosse's game against Northwestern.
- Boston College baseball shared a tribute post to Patrick Roche, Sam McNulty, and Vince Cimini after the team's season ended on Friday night.
“I'm a mentally tough guy. I feel like I'm the right guy."- Bill O’Brien
