Two Boston College Women's Lacrosse Players Named Finalists For 2025 Tewaaraton Award
The Tewaaraton Foundation announced the five finalists for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award for both men’s and women’s lacrosse on Thursday.
The award is given annually to the top men’s and women’s lacrosse players in the nation.
On the women’s side, two Boston College players were named to the list of finalists, attacker Rachel Clark and goalie Shea Dolce.
Clark has had a stellar senior campaign. This season, she has recorded 91 goals and 22 assists for 113 points and a .511 shot-percentage. She also leads the ACC in goals, goals per game (4.94), points, and points per game (5.95) as well as leads the nation in goals, ranks second in goals per game, and third in points.
Dolce has been one of the best goalies in women’s lacrosse this year. This season, the junior has allowed 136 goals, boasted a 7.49 goals against average, tallied 171 saves, and recorded a .557 save percentage.
In the ACC, she has the second-lowest goals against average, the fifth-fewest goals allowed, the most saves, and the highest save percentage. Nationally, she has the second-lowest goals against average, and the highest save percentage.
The other finalists for the women’s award include UNC attackers Ashley Humphrey and Chloe Humphrey as well as Northwestern attacker Madison Taylor.
On the men’s side, the five finalists are Army attacker Jackson Eicher, Notre Dame attacker Chris Kavanagh, Harvard attacker Sam King, Cornell attacker CJ Kirst, and Princeton attacker Coulter Mackesy.
“As presenting sponsor of The Tewaaraton Award, we are so excited to recognize these talented finalists for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award," said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO, Stifel in the official press release. "The five men's and five women's student-athletes have shown their talent and leadership throughout this amazing season, and we are looking forward to honoring them at the 25th Tewaaraton Award Ceremony."
The award will announce the winner on May 29 at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. The finalists will also be honored during this ceremony.
