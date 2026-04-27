Where Boston College Baseball is Ranked After Week 11

Boston College baseball went 2-2 in last week’s slate of games.

The Eagles dropped their first midweek game of the season to Maine 6-4 on Tuesday and won their series with Notre Dame over the weekend, dropping the first game 12-2 in seven innings on Friday and winning the next two 16-1 in eight innings on Saturday and 7-6 on Sunday.

With the performance, Boston College moved up to No. 20 in D1Baseball’s Top 25 and to No. 14 in Baseball America’s Top 25.

This week, the two outlets have a slightly different top five. D1Baseball’s rankings have UCLA at No. 1, UNC at No. 2, Georgia Tech at No. 3, Texas at No. 4, and Georgia at No. 5 while Baseball America has UCLA at No. 1, UNC at No. 2, Texas at No. 3, Georgia Tech at No. 4, and Oregon State at No. 5.

In the ACC, four teams are in both rankings. Joining UNC, Georgia Tech, and Boston College is Florida State which is ranked No. 14 in D1Baseball’s poll and No. 17 in Baseball America’s poll.

Virginia is ranked in D1Baseball at No. 23, but is unranked in Baseball America.

As for the other rankings, Boston College stayed put at No. 13 in Perfect Game. USA Today’s rankings and NCBWA’s rankings come out later in the day.

Currently, the Eagles are 33-14 overall and 16-8 in ACC play. They are four wins away from tying its win total from 2023 where the team made the Tuscaloosa Regional where it lost to Alabama in the regional final 8-0.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

D1Baseball Top 25- Week 11

(ranking, team, record)

UCLA, 39-4 UNC, 36-8 Georgia Tech, 36-7 Texas, 32-9 Georgia, 34-11 Oregon State, 33-9 Texas A&M, 33-8 Auburn, 30-13 Coastal Carolina, 30-13 Mississippi State, 34-10 Kansas, 33-11 Southern Miss, 31-13 Oregon, 32-11 Florida State, 29-14 Oklahoma, 29-14 Nebraska, 33-11 Ole Miss, 31-14 West Virginia, 28-12 Arizona State, 31-14 Boston College, 33-14 USC, 34-11 Arkansas, 29-16 Virginia, 29-16 Alabama, 29-16 Florida, 29-16

Baseball America Rankings- Week 11

(ranking, team)

UCLA UNC Texas Georgia Tech Oregon State Auburn Georgia Texas A&M Coastal Carolina Mississippi State Kansas Oklahoma Southern Miss Boston College Florida Arkansas Florida State Nebraska USC West Virginia Arizona State Ole Miss Cincinnati Tennessee Alabama

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