Where Boston College is Ranked in Inside Lacrosse Women's Preseason Poll
Boston College women’s lacrosse’s season does not start until Feb., however the team is going into the season as one of the best in the nation.
The Inside Lacrosse KANE Women's Division I Preseason Media Poll was released on Monday and it ranked Boston College at No. 3 with 342 points.
UNC, the reigning national champions, came in at No. 1 with all 15 first-place votes and 375 points.
Northwestern placed at No. 2 with 360 points, followed by Boston College at No. 3, Florida at No. 4 with 326 points, and Stanford at No. 5 with 310 points.
Rounding out the top ten is Princeton at No. 6 with 285 points, Maryland at No. 7 with 281 points, Virginia at No. 8 with 267 points, Johns Hopkins at No. 9 with 251 points, and Clemson at No. 10 with 241 points.
Other teams that are ranked include Syracuse, Michigan, Penn, Yale, Duke, Navy, Stony Brook, Loyola Maryland, Army, James Madison, Denver, Notre Dame, Penn State, Harvard, and Brown.
In total, Boston College will play 11 teams that made the preseason rankings in Northwestern, Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson, Duke, Harvard, UNC, Stanford, Loyola Maryland, Virginia, and Syracuse.
Boston College also came in at No. 3 in the IWLCA Division I Preseason Poll which was released on Jan. 19.
The Eagles open their season on Friday, Feb. 6 against No. 2 Northwestern, a rematch of the 2025 Final Four semifinals where Northwestern defeated BC 12-11.
Below are the full preseason rankings.
IL KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Preseason:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- UNC (15)- 375
- Northwestern- 360
- Boston College- 342
- Florida- 326
- Stanford- 310
- Princeton- 285
- Maryland- 281
- Virginia- 267
- Johns Hopkins- 251
- Clemson- 241
- Syracuse- 223
- Michigan- 196
- Penn- 194
- Yale- 180
- Duke- 167
- Navy- 163
- Stony Brook- 136
- Loyola Maryland- 125
- Army- 93
- James Madison- 85
- Denver- 70
- Notre Dame- 51
- Penn State- 43
- Harvard- 34
- Brown- 29
Also Receiving Votes: UMass, USC, Drexel, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Cornell, Villanova, South Florida, Dartmouth
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Preseason:
(Rank, team)
- UNC
- Northwestern
- Boston College
- Florida
- Stanford
- Princeton
- Maryland
- Johns Hopkins
- Penn
- Virginia
- Yale
- Clemson
- Syracuse
- Duke
- Michigan
- Navy
- Stony Brook
- Loyola Maryland
- James Madison
- Denver
- Army
- Brown
- Harvard
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
2026 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Schedule:
Jan. 31: vs. UMass (exhibition)
Feb. 6: vs. Northwestern
Feb. 13: vs. Notre Dame
Feb. 21: vs. Michigan (Atlanta, Ga.)
Feb. 24: at Florida State
Feb. 28: vs. Clemson
March 4: at Duke
March 7: at Cal
March 12: vs. Harvard
March 14: vs. Pitt
March 21: at UNC
March 26: vs. Stanford
March 30: at UAlbany
April 4: at Loyola Maryland
April 11: at Virginia
April 16: vs. Syracuse
April 20-26: ACC Tournament (Charlotte, N.C.)
