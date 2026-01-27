Where Boston College is Ranked in Inside Lacrosse Women's Preseason Poll

Boston College women’s lacrosse’s season does not start until Feb., however the team is going into the season as one of the best in the nation.

The Inside Lacrosse KANE Women's Division I Preseason Media Poll was released on Monday and it ranked Boston College at No. 3 with 342 points.

UNC, the reigning national champions, came in at No. 1 with all 15 first-place votes and 375 points.

Northwestern placed at No. 2 with 360 points, followed by Boston College at No. 3, Florida at No. 4 with 326 points, and Stanford at No. 5 with 310 points.

Rounding out the top ten is Princeton at No. 6 with 285 points, Maryland at No. 7 with 281 points, Virginia at No. 8 with 267 points, Johns Hopkins at No. 9 with 251 points, and Clemson at No. 10 with 241 points.

Other teams that are ranked include Syracuse, Michigan, Penn, Yale, Duke, Navy, Stony Brook, Loyola Maryland, Army, James Madison, Denver, Notre Dame, Penn State, Harvard, and Brown.

In total, Boston College will play 11 teams that made the preseason rankings in Northwestern, Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson, Duke, Harvard, UNC, Stanford, Loyola Maryland, Virginia, and Syracuse.

Boston College also came in at No. 3 in the IWLCA Division I Preseason Poll which was released on Jan. 19.

The Eagles open their season on Friday, Feb. 6 against No. 2 Northwestern, a rematch of the 2025 Final Four semifinals where Northwestern defeated BC 12-11.

Below are the full preseason rankings.

IL KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Preseason:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)

UNC (15)- 375 Northwestern- 360 Boston College- 342 Florida- 326 Stanford- 310 Princeton- 285 Maryland- 281 Virginia- 267 Johns Hopkins- 251 Clemson- 241 Syracuse- 223 Michigan- 196 Penn- 194 Yale- 180 Duke- 167 Navy- 163 Stony Brook- 136 Loyola Maryland- 125 Army- 93 James Madison- 85 Denver- 70 Notre Dame- 51 Penn State- 43 Harvard- 34 Brown- 29

Also Receiving Votes: UMass, USC, Drexel, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Cornell, Villanova, South Florida, Dartmouth

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Preseason:

(Rank, team)

UNC Northwestern Boston College Florida Stanford Princeton Maryland Johns Hopkins Penn Virginia Yale Clemson Syracuse Duke Michigan Navy Stony Brook Loyola Maryland James Madison Denver Army Brown Harvard Penn State Notre Dame

2026 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Schedule:

Jan. 31: vs. UMass (exhibition)

Feb. 6: vs. Northwestern

Feb. 13: vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 21: vs. Michigan (Atlanta, Ga.)

Feb. 24: at Florida State

Feb. 28: vs. Clemson

March 4: at Duke

March 7: at Cal

March 12: vs. Harvard

March 14: vs. Pitt

March 21: at UNC

March 26: vs. Stanford

March 30: at UAlbany

April 4: at Loyola Maryland

April 11: at Virginia

April 16: vs. Syracuse

April 20-26: ACC Tournament (Charlotte, N.C.)

