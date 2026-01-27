BC Bulletin

Where Boston College is Ranked in Inside Lacrosse Women's Preseason Poll

The Eagles will enter the 2026 season as one of the top teams in the nation.
Kim Rankin|
Boston College Women's Lacrosse (bcwlax) via X

Boston College women’s lacrosse’s season does not start until Feb., however the team is going into the season as one of the best in the nation.

The Inside Lacrosse KANE Women's Division I Preseason Media Poll was released on Monday and it ranked Boston College at No. 3 with 342 points.

UNC, the reigning national champions, came in at No. 1 with all 15 first-place votes and 375 points. 

Northwestern placed at No. 2 with 360 points, followed by Boston College at No. 3, Florida at No. 4 with 326 points, and Stanford at No. 5 with 310 points. 

Rounding out the top ten is Princeton at No. 6 with 285 points, Maryland at No. 7 with 281 points, Virginia at No. 8 with 267 points, Johns Hopkins at No. 9 with 251 points, and Clemson at No. 10 with 241 points. 

Other teams that are ranked include Syracuse, Michigan, Penn, Yale, Duke, Navy, Stony Brook, Loyola Maryland, Army, James Madison, Denver, Notre Dame, Penn State, Harvard, and Brown. 

In total, Boston College will play 11 teams that made the preseason rankings in Northwestern, Notre Dame, Michigan, Clemson, Duke, Harvard, UNC, Stanford, Loyola Maryland, Virginia, and Syracuse. 

Boston College also came in at No. 3 in the IWLCA Division I Preseason Poll which was released on Jan. 19. 

The Eagles open their season on Friday, Feb. 6 against No. 2 Northwestern, a rematch of the 2025 Final Four semifinals where Northwestern defeated BC 12-11.

Below are the full preseason rankings. 

IL KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Preseason:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points) 

  1. UNC (15)- 375
  2. Northwestern- 360
  3. Boston College- 342
  4. Florida- 326
  5. Stanford- 310
  6. Princeton- 285
  7. Maryland- 281
  8. Virginia- 267
  9. Johns Hopkins- 251
  10. Clemson- 241
  11. Syracuse- 223
  12. Michigan- 196
  13. Penn- 194
  14. Yale- 180
  15. Duke- 167
  16. Navy- 163
  17. Stony Brook- 136
  18. Loyola Maryland- 125
  19. Army- 93
  20. James Madison- 85
  21. Denver- 70
  22. Notre Dame- 51
  23. Penn State- 43
  24. Harvard- 34
  25. Brown- 29

Also Receiving Votes: UMass, USC, Drexel, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Cornell, Villanova, South Florida, Dartmouth

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Preseason:

(Rank, team)

  1. UNC
  2. Northwestern
  3. Boston College 
  4. Florida 
  5. Stanford 
  6. Princeton
  7. Maryland 
  8. Johns Hopkins
  9. Penn 
  10. Virginia 
  11. Yale
  12. Clemson
  13. Syracuse 
  14. Duke
  15. Michigan
  16. Navy
  17. Stony Brook
  18. Loyola Maryland
  19. James Madison
  20. Denver
  21. Army 
  22. Brown
  23. Harvard 
  24. Penn State
  25. Notre Dame

2026 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Schedule: 

Jan. 31: vs. UMass (exhibition)

Feb. 6: vs. Northwestern

Feb. 13: vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 21: vs. Michigan (Atlanta, Ga.)

Feb. 24: at Florida State

Feb. 28: vs. Clemson

March 4: at Duke

March 7: at Cal

March 12: vs. Harvard

March 14: vs. Pitt

March 21: at UNC

March 26: vs. Stanford

March 30: at UAlbany

April 4: at Loyola Maryland 

April 11: at Virginia 

April 16: vs. Syracuse 

April 20-26: ACC Tournament (Charlotte, N.C.)

Read More:

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Share on XFollow kmrankin1
Home/All Things BC