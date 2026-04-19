Boston College Men's Basketball Lands Fairfield Transfer Forward Out of Portal

Boston College men’s basketball has picked up another commitment out of the transfer portal.

The Eagles have landed Fairfield transfer forward Brandon Benjamin, according to CBS Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein.

Boston College has landed Fairfield transfer Brandon Benjamin.



14.6pts, 10.4reb, & 1.6blk as a freshman. 16 double-doubles. CBB’s top returning offensive rebounder.



Rugged, long (7-2 wingspan), versatile defender, & always played bigger than his size. https://t.co/dqdPYAlBpq pic.twitter.com/ZAhBWbpDCs — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) April 19, 2026

The Newark, N.J., native spent one season at Fairfield where he started in 31 of his 32 games played and averaged 31.3 minutes, 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

The freshman is rated as a three-star transfer prospect and ranks No. 303 overall and No. 63 in power forwards, according to 247Sports.

Benjamin is the fifth transfer Boston College has landed out of the transfer portal this offseason. He joins guard Money Williams (Montana), guard JB Frankel (Northeastern), guard Ernest Shelton (Merrimack), and forward Colby Duggan (Charleston).



Boston College also picked up a class of 2026 commitment from Slovenian guard Zak Smrekar who marks the Eagles’ only commit of the class.

The Eagles roster will look a lot different for the 2026-27 season. On top of the six new faces, they also lost 11 players to the transfer portal this offseason.

The players that hit the portal include guard Nick Petronio, forward Jason Asemota, guard/forward Marko Radunovic, forward Kany Tchanda, guard Caleb Steger, forward Jayden Hastings, guard Donald Hand Jr., guard Fred Payne, forward/center Boden Kapke, guard Luka Toews, and guard Akbar Waheed III.

This year’s transfer portal window is open until Tuesday.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Incoming Freshman (class of '26 commit) - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia) Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Senior - Last Program: Northeastern Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Merrimack Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 22 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Charleston Brandon Benjamin - Forward - 6'8", 235 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Fairfield

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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