Boston College Men's Basketball Lands Fairfield Transfer Forward Out of Portal
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Boston College men’s basketball has picked up another commitment out of the transfer portal.
The Eagles have landed Fairfield transfer forward Brandon Benjamin, according to CBS Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein.
The Newark, N.J., native spent one season at Fairfield where he started in 31 of his 32 games played and averaged 31.3 minutes, 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
The freshman is rated as a three-star transfer prospect and ranks No. 303 overall and No. 63 in power forwards, according to 247Sports.
Benjamin is the fifth transfer Boston College has landed out of the transfer portal this offseason. He joins guard Money Williams (Montana), guard JB Frankel (Northeastern), guard Ernest Shelton (Merrimack), and forward Colby Duggan (Charleston).
Boston College also picked up a class of 2026 commitment from Slovenian guard Zak Smrekar who marks the Eagles’ only commit of the class.
The Eagles roster will look a lot different for the 2026-27 season. On top of the six new faces, they also lost 11 players to the transfer portal this offseason.
The players that hit the portal include guard Nick Petronio, forward Jason Asemota, guard/forward Marko Radunovic, forward Kany Tchanda, guard Caleb Steger, forward Jayden Hastings, guard Donald Hand Jr., guard Fred Payne, forward/center Boden Kapke, guard Luka Toews, and guard Akbar Waheed III.
This year’s transfer portal window is open until Tuesday.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Incoming Freshman (class of '26 commit) - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
- Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana
- JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Senior - Last Program: Northeastern
- Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Merrimack
- Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 22 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Charleston
- Brandon Benjamin - Forward - 6'8", 235 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Fairfield
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:
- Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore
- Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior
- Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore
- Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman
- Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore
- Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore
- Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1