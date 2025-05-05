Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 12
The final women’s lacrosse polls before postseason play have been released.
Boston College earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed and will host the winner of Loyola Maryland and Stony Brook on Sunday in the second round.
The Eagles placement in the tournament matches one of the major polls this week.
In the KANE Media Poll, UNC remained the top-ranked team with 16 first-place votes and 400 points, followed by Boston College at No. 2 with 384 points, Northwestern at No. 3 with 368, Florida at No. 4 with 350, and Yale at No. 5 with 333.
The IWLCA Coaches Poll looks a little different with the Eagles in a different spot. UNC is at the top of the poll while Northwestern jumped to No. 2, Boston College came in at No. 3, Florida at No. 4, and Yale at No. 5.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 13
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- UNC (16)- 400, 18-0
- Boston College- 384, 17-2
- Northwestern- 368, 16-2
- Florida- 350, 17-2
- Yale- 333, 14-3
- Maryland- 312, 14-5
- Princeton- 297, 14-3
- Virginia- 295, 11-6
- Stanford- 273, 14-5
- Johns Hopkins- 261, 12-6
- James Madison- 211, 14-4
- Clemson- 201, 13-6
- Michigan- 194, 12-6
- Penn- 187, 10-6
- Navy- 178, 15-5
- Duke- 165, 12-5
- Loyola Maryland- 151, 13-6
- Stony Brook- 132, 15-4
- Syracuse- 125, 9-8
- Army- 97, 13-3
- Brown- 80, 10-6
- Denver- 72, 14-5
- UMass- 54, 15–3
- Drexel- 41, 14-4
- Harvard- 26, 9-6
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 13
(Rank, team)
- UNC
- Northwestern
- Boston College
- Florida
- Yale
- Maryland
- Virginia
- Princeton
- Johns Hopkins
- Stanford
- James Madison
- Penn
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Duke
- Navy
- Loyola Maryland
- Syracuse
- Stony Brook
- Brown
- Army West Point
- Denver
- UMass Amherst
- Drexel
- Harvard