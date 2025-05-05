BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 12

The Eagles are sitting in the top five ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via X

The final women’s lacrosse polls before postseason play have been released. 

Boston College earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed and will host the winner of Loyola Maryland and Stony Brook on Sunday in the second round.

The Eagles placement in the tournament matches one of the major polls this week. 

In the KANE Media Poll, UNC remained the top-ranked team with 16 first-place votes and 400 points, followed by Boston College at No. 2 with 384 points, Northwestern at No. 3 with 368, Florida at No. 4 with 350, and Yale at No. 5 with 333. 

The IWLCA Coaches Poll looks a little different with the Eagles in a different spot. UNC is at the top of the poll while Northwestern jumped to No. 2, Boston College came in at No. 3, Florida at No. 4, and Yale at No. 5. 

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 13

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. UNC (16)- 400, 18-0
  2. Boston College- 384, 17-2
  3. Northwestern- 368, 16-2
  4. Florida- 350, 17-2
  5. Yale- 333, 14-3
  6. Maryland- 312, 14-5
  7. Princeton- 297, 14-3
  8. Virginia- 295, 11-6
  9. Stanford- 273, 14-5
  10. Johns Hopkins- 261, 12-6
  11. James Madison- 211, 14-4
  12. Clemson- 201, 13-6
  13. Michigan- 194, 12-6
  14. Penn- 187, 10-6
  15. Navy- 178, 15-5
  16. Duke- 165, 12-5
  17. Loyola Maryland- 151, 13-6
  18. Stony Brook- 132, 15-4
  19. Syracuse- 125, 9-8
  20. Army- 97, 13-3
  21. Brown- 80, 10-6
  22. Denver- 72, 14-5
  23. UMass- 54, 15–3
  24. Drexel- 41, 14-4
  25. Harvard- 26, 9-6

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 13

(Rank, team)

  1. UNC
  2. Northwestern
  3. Boston College
  4. Florida
  5. Yale
  6. Maryland 
  7. Virginia
  8. Princeton
  9. Johns Hopkins
  10. Stanford 
  11. James Madison
  12. Penn
  13. Michigan 
  14. Clemson
  15. Duke
  16. Navy
  17. Loyola Maryland 
  18. Syracuse 
  19. Stony Brook
  20. Brown
  21. Army West Point
  22. Denver
  23. UMass Amherst
  24. Drexel
  25. Harvard 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC