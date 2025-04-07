Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 8
How did the Eagles’ loss to the Tar Heels impact the polls?
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team lost its first game of the season to the UNC Tar Heels 12-11 on Saturday afternoon.
The defeat snapped the Eagles’ 21-game winning streak which dated back to last year.
With the loss, the team dropped one spot to No. 2 in the KANE Media Poll with 360 points and the IWLCA Coaches Poll.
Both polls have the same top four with UNC at the top, followed by the Eagles, Northwestern at No. 3, and Florida at No. 4, however the KANE Poll has Princeton at No. 5 and the IWLCA has Johns Hopkins in the fifth spot.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 9
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- UNC (15)- 375, 12-0
- Boston College- 360, 13-1
- Northwestern- 345, 11-2
- Florida- 325, 10-2
- Princeton- 313, 9-1
- Johns Hopkins- 300, 9-3
- Maryland- 262, 9-3
- Yale- 253, 9-3
- Stanford- 251, 11-3
- Virginia- 231, 9-4
- Syracuse- 230, 9-5
- Duke- 226, 11-3
- James Madison- 190, 7-4
- Clemson- 177, 11-4
- Loyola Maryland- 154, 9-5
- Penn- 132, 6-4
- Brown- 127, 8-3
- Michigan- 118, 9-4
- Stony Brook- 84, 9-3
- Army- 89, 9-2
- USC- 75, 8-5
- Harvard- 69, 7-4
- Navy- 66, 9-4
- Notre Dame- 42, 6-7
- Drexel- 37, 9-2
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 9
(Rank, team)
- UNC
- Boston College
- Northwestern
- Florida
- Johns Hopkins
- Princeton
- Syracuse
- Yale
- Maryland
- Stanford
- Virginia
- Duke
- Penn
- James Madison
- Clemson
- Loyola Maryland
- Michigan
- Brown
- Stony Brook
- Navy
- Harvard
- USC
- Drexel
- Army West Point
- Notre Dame
