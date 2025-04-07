BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 8

How did the Eagles’ loss to the Tar Heels impact the polls?

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team lost its first game of the season to the UNC Tar Heels 12-11 on Saturday afternoon. 

The defeat snapped the Eagles’ 21-game winning streak which dated back to last year. 

With the loss, the team dropped one spot to No. 2 in the KANE Media Poll with 360 points and the IWLCA Coaches Poll. 

Both polls have the same top four with UNC at the top, followed by the Eagles, Northwestern at No. 3, and Florida at No. 4, however the KANE Poll has Princeton at No. 5 and the IWLCA has Johns Hopkins in the fifth spot. 

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 9

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. UNC (15)- 375, 12-0
  2. Boston College- 360, 13-1
  3. Northwestern- 345, 11-2
  4. Florida- 325, 10-2
  5. Princeton- 313, 9-1
  6. Johns Hopkins- 300, 9-3
  7. Maryland- 262, 9-3
  8. Yale- 253, 9-3
  9. Stanford- 251, 11-3
  10. Virginia- 231, 9-4
  11. Syracuse- 230, 9-5
  12. Duke- 226, 11-3
  13. James Madison- 190, 7-4
  14. Clemson- 177, 11-4
  15. Loyola Maryland- 154, 9-5
  16. Penn- 132, 6-4
  17. Brown- 127, 8-3
  18. Michigan- 118, 9-4
  19. Stony Brook- 84, 9-3
  20. Army- 89, 9-2
  21. USC- 75, 8-5
  22. Harvard- 69, 7-4
  23. Navy- 66, 9-4
  24. Notre Dame- 42, 6-7
  25. Drexel- 37, 9-2

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 9

(Rank, team)

  1. UNC
  2. Boston College
  3. Northwestern 
  4. Florida
  5. Johns Hopkins
  6. Princeton
  7. Syracuse 
  8. Yale 
  9. Maryland
  10. Stanford 
  11. Virginia
  12. Duke
  13. Penn
  14. James Madison
  15. Clemson
  16. Loyola Maryland 
  17. Michigan 
  18. Brown
  19. Stony Brook
  20. Navy
  21. Harvard 
  22. USC 
  23. Drexel
  24. Army West Point
  25. Notre Dame

