Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks in Final 2025 Polls

The Eagles finished the year inside the top five in the two major polls.

Kim Rankin

The women’s lacrosse season has officially come to an end.

With that, the two major polls have released their final rankings for the end of the season. 

Boston College boasted a 19-3 overall record, an 8-1 mark in ACC play in the regular season, made an appearance in the ACC championship game, and the Final Four. 

With the performance, the Eagles closed out their campaign at No. 3 in the KANE Media Poll with 346 points and the IWLCA Coaches Poll.

Both rankings had the same top five. UNC, the reigning national champions, came in at No. 1, followed by Northwestern at No. 2, Boston College at No. 3, Florida at No. 4, and Yale capped off the top five. 

Below are the full rankings for the end of the 2025 season.

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Final 2025

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. UNC (15)- 375, 22-0
  2. Northwestern- 359, 19-3
  3. Boston College- 346, 19-3
  4. Florida- 330, 20-3
  5. Yale- 308, 16-4
  6. Princeton- 303, 16-4
  7. Penn- 267, 12-7
  8. (T7) Stanford- 267, 15-6
  9. Duke- 256, 14-6
  10. Johns Hopkins- 231, 13-7
  11. Maryland- 222, 15-6
  12. Virginia- 218, 12-7
  13. Clemson- 185, 14-7
  14. Syracuse- 173, 10-9
  15. Stony Brook- 172, 16-5
  16. Michigan- 171, 13-7
  17. James Madison- 136, 14-5
  18. Navy- 108, 15-6
  19. Loyola Maryland- 107, 13-7
  20. Brown- 84, 10-7
  21. Army- 71, 13-4
  22. Denver- 62, 14-6
  23. UMass- 47, 15-4
  24. Drexel- 36, 14-4
  25. Harvard- 21, 9-6

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Final 2025

(Rank, team)

  1. UNC
  2. Northwestern
  3. Boston College
  4. Florida 
  5. Yale
  6. Penn
  7. Princeton
  8. Stanford
  9. Duke
  10. Maryland
  11. Johns Hopkins
  12. Virginia
  13. Clemson
  14. Michigan
  15. Stony Brook
  16. Syracuse
  17. James Madison
  18. Navy
  19. Loyola Maryland 
  20. Brown
  21. Denver
  22. Army West Point
  23. UMass Amherst 
  24. Drexel
  25. Harvard 

Published
