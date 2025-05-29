Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks in Final 2025 Polls
The women’s lacrosse season has officially come to an end.
With that, the two major polls have released their final rankings for the end of the season.
Boston College boasted a 19-3 overall record, an 8-1 mark in ACC play in the regular season, made an appearance in the ACC championship game, and the Final Four.
With the performance, the Eagles closed out their campaign at No. 3 in the KANE Media Poll with 346 points and the IWLCA Coaches Poll.
Both rankings had the same top five. UNC, the reigning national champions, came in at No. 1, followed by Northwestern at No. 2, Boston College at No. 3, Florida at No. 4, and Yale capped off the top five.
Below are the full rankings for the end of the 2025 season.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Final 2025
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- UNC (15)- 375, 22-0
- Northwestern- 359, 19-3
- Boston College- 346, 19-3
- Florida- 330, 20-3
- Yale- 308, 16-4
- Princeton- 303, 16-4
- Penn- 267, 12-7
- (T7) Stanford- 267, 15-6
- Duke- 256, 14-6
- Johns Hopkins- 231, 13-7
- Maryland- 222, 15-6
- Virginia- 218, 12-7
- Clemson- 185, 14-7
- Syracuse- 173, 10-9
- Stony Brook- 172, 16-5
- Michigan- 171, 13-7
- James Madison- 136, 14-5
- Navy- 108, 15-6
- Loyola Maryland- 107, 13-7
- Brown- 84, 10-7
- Army- 71, 13-4
- Denver- 62, 14-6
- UMass- 47, 15-4
- Drexel- 36, 14-4
- Harvard- 21, 9-6
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Final 2025
(Rank, team)
- UNC
- Northwestern
- Boston College
- Florida
- Yale
- Penn
- Princeton
- Stanford
- Duke
- Maryland
- Johns Hopkins
- Virginia
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Stony Brook
- Syracuse
- James Madison
- Navy
- Loyola Maryland
- Brown
- Denver
- Army West Point
- UMass Amherst
- Drexel
- Harvard