Williston Northampton 2026 WR/CB Receives Offer From Boston College Football: The Rundown
Ahead of the final week of fall training practices, a piece of non-camp Boston College football news surfaced on Friday afternoon.
2026 wide receiver/cornerback Drew Alsup, a Williston Northampton (Easthampton, Mass.) product, announced on X that he received an offer from the Eagles after a conversation with BC quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso.
“After a great conversation with [Jonathan DiBiaso] I’m grateful to have earned an offer to Boston College!” Alsup wrote on X.
Alsup does not have a recruiting profile on 247Sports or Rivals, the primary high school football recruiting sites, which makes some sense, considering the 5-foot-10, 170-pound wideout/corner played for Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass. prior to taking a postgraduate year at Williston Northampton School and reclassing.
Although his physical traits do not pop, Alsup runs a 4.50 40-yard dash with a 10’5” broad jump, a 40.4” vertical, a 1.55 10-yard dash, and a 4.06 shuttle, which are fantastic measures for any level of football in high school and beyond. According to his Hudl profile, Alsup also benches over 270 pounds and squats 365.
Alsup’s tape shows the type of versatility he brings to the wide receiver position—being able to line up in the slot and out wide, or in the backfield for tosses, sweeps, and screens.
In addition to recording a pick six last year as a senior, shown in the first clip of his Hudl senior tape, Alsup was also a kick and punt returner for CC and scored touchdowns on special teams.
In the class of ‘26, BC ranks No. 36 in the nation with 26 hard commits—all three stars, per 247Sports.
Among them, the local recruits—from New England—include Mason Leak (Avon Old Farms), Mac Fitzgerald (Catholic Memorial), Marcelino Antunes Jr. (Catholic Memorial), Brady Bekkenhuis (Arlington), DJ Biggins (Kingswood Oxford), Mekkhi Volcy (Bedford), Marek Jin (Philips Exeter Academy), Dominic Funke (Xaverian Brothers), and fellow Williston Northampton teammate Dean Ruksnaitis.
