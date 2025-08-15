Boston College Men’s Hockey Picks Up Commitment From ‘09 Forward Finn Sears
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey program has landed a verbal commitment from ‘09 forward Finn Sears.
Sears made the announcement via an Instagram post on Friday afternoon with the caption “It’s always been #forBoston.”
The 16-year-old is a product of Medford, Mass., and most recently played for The Rivers School during the 2024-25 season, one of two seasons he spent with the program.
During the campaign, Sears appeared in 28 games and tallied 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points.
He recorded the second-most goals and assists as well as third-most points among the team last season.
He is set to play this upcoming season with the U.S. National Team Development U17 team and is projected to join Boston College for the 2027-28 season.
He has also played for the Boston Jr. Eagles 13U, 14U, and 15U AAA teams.
According to PuckPreps, Sears is a five-star recruit and was the No. 9 ranked player in the nation.
Sears is one of two players that has committed to Boston College since the recruiting window opened on Aug. 1.
The Eagles also landed a commitment from ‘09 defenseman Jake Boguniecki on Aug. 5.
“Court is adjourned,” said Boguniecki via Instagram in his announcement post. “I am extremely proud and humbled to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Boston College. I would like to thank my family, teammates, all of my coaches, and @mid_fairfield_hockey for all of their support.”
He is also expected to join the program in 2027-28.