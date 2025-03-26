Recruiting Tracker Class of 2026: Boston College Football
When it comes to football recruiting, Boston College fans don't have the highest expectations, and understandingly so.
Part of it is history. Some of it is expectations. There's also the changing landscape of the sport. It's even difficult to gauge what may be a good recruiting class, or just how important signing day is any more during the transfer-portal era.
First off, it needs to be noted that Boston College isn't exactly your average school anyway. The private school located six miles west of the heart of the city is primarily known for its academics, research, and, well, unforgettable collegiate gothic architecture. The Jesuit, Catholic university was founded in 1863.
Athletically, Boston College competes in the Athletic Coast Conference, and competes in 31 varsity sports. It's won multiple national titles in men's ice hockey and women's lacrosse. However, the only national championship the school claims in football is 1940 (the Eagles were No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll, which had Minnesota No.1) , and the lone conference title was in the Big East (2004).
Despite a couple of recent coaching changes, the program has remained especially consistent with six or seven wins every season minus one since 2016. That's the good news. The other way to look at it is that the Eagles are almost always among the bubble teams for bowl consideration. It's played in five over that same time period, yet none on New Year's Day. One has to go back to the 1985 Cotton Bowl for its last major bowl appearance, and that was back when the Eagles were independent.
Consequently, not too many 5-star prospects have had the Eagles on their short list of prospective schools. Only twice over the past decade has Boston College finished in the top 50 in the final team recruiting rankings per the 247composite (No. 37 in 2021, and No. 40 the subsequent class). Meanwhile, there have been just three first-round selections in the NFL Draft since linebacker Luke Kuechly in 2012.
There's also not much of a relatable recruiting history for O'Brien as a head coach after spending most of the past 20 years in the National Football League. During his brief time as the head coach at Penn State (2012-13), the program was in the process of being hammered by the NCAA for the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Minus that and his two years under Nick Saban at Alabama (2021-22), and one has to go all the back to Duke in 2006 for his last collegiate job, and like with the Crimson Tide he was the offensive coordinator.
Note: O'Brien's job misfortune wasn't limited to the Nittany Lions. After working his way up to be the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech he was hired by Notre Dame only to have new head coach George O'Leary dismissed for lying on his resume.
For the Class of 2025, what Bill O'Brien’s first recruiting group at Boston College may have lacked in star power he hopes was made up for in numbers by landing 27 prospects, many from throughout the region. “We’re not going to be swapping 30 guys out and bringing 30 guys in,” O’Brien said during his signing day press conference. “That’s not who we are. We’re going to develop the guys we have in our program, build a culture with those guys.”
"That’s what recruiting is all about, being honest and upfront about what we are at BC.”- Bill OBrien
O'Brien's follow-up classed will go a long way to helping determining what kind of program he might build.
This listing will be regularly updated as necessary.
Class of 2026
Hard Commits (9)
Team Rankings - Through Mar. 26, 2025
247Sports: No. 16
On3: No. 33
Rivals: No. 21
Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
1. DJ Biggins - West Hartford, Connecticut
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 979 nationally, No. 79 position, No. 4 state
On3: not rated
Rivals: not rated
2. Gerald Green, Jr. - Staten Island, New York
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 979 nationally, No. 93 position, No. 2 state
On3: not rated
Rivals: not rated
3. Mac Fitzgerald - West Roxbury, Mass.
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 871 nationally, No. 85 position, No. 8 state
On3: No. 784 nationally, No. 72 position, No. 7 state
Rivals: not rated
4. Mason Leak - Colchester, Connecticut
Position: Edge rusher
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 220 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 405 nationally, No. 38 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 388 nationally, No. 43 position, No. 2 state
Rivals: not rated nationally, No. 3 state
5. Dominick Funke - Westwood, Mass.
Position: Edge rusher
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 780 nationally, No. 69 position, No. 6 state
On3: No. 672 nationally, No. 67 position, No. 5 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 44 position, No. 2 state
6. Marcelino Atunes - West Roxbury, Mass.
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 285 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 493 nationally, No. 40 position, No. 3 state
On3: No. 516 nationally, No. 41 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 5 state
7. Brady Bekkenhuis - Arlington, Mass.
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 700 nationally, No. 57 position, No. 4 state
On3: No. 619 nationally, No. 55 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: not rated
8. Dean Ruksnaitis - Easthampton, Mass.
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 270 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1046 nationally, No. 83 position, No. 10 state
On3: No. 1089 nationally, No. 89 position, No. 8 state
Rivals: not rated
9. Corin Berry - Covina, California
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 550 nationally, No. 31 position, No. 51 state
On3: No. 489 nationally, No. 29 position, No. 48 state
Rivals: not rated nationally, No. 29 position, No. 47 state
Class of 2027
Hard Commitments (3)
Team Rankings - Through Mar. 26, 2025
247Sports: No. 4
On3: Not ranked
Rivals: No. 6
Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
1. Wesley Winn - San Francisco, California
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 155 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: N/A
247Sports: not ranked
On3: not ranked
Rivals: not rated nationally, No. 41 state
2. Furian Inferrara - Santa Ana, California
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: N/A
247Sports: not rated
On3: not rated nationally, No. 39 position, No. 58 state
Rivals: not rated
3. Jackson Tucker - West Roxbury, Mass.
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: N/A
247Sports: not rated
On3: not rated
Rivals: not rated
Class of 2025 Recap
Final Team Rankings
247Sports: No. 68
On3: No. 57
Rivals: No. 55
Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)