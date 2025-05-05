Boston College Softball Head Coach Amy Kvilhaug Retiring From Collegiate Coaching
Boston College softball head coach Amy Kvilhaug is retiring from college coaching and is stepping down from her position with the Eagles.
Boston College Athletics announced the news in an official press release on Monday afternoon.
"I would like to thank Boston College, the administration, my assistant coaches, and all the student-athletes who made my experience at BC so exceptional. It was an honor and privilege to serve as the leader of the softball program. I am so grateful for my time as an Eagle," Kvilhaug said in the official press release. "As I embark upon my next career endeavor, I plan to continue to serve others through the mission BC instilled in me of men and women for others. I wish for nothing but continued success to the program, department, and all my colleagues who have made my time at BC so special. Go Eagles!"
The announcement comes one day after Boston College’s season ended with an 8-7 loss to No. 17 Stanford.
Kvilhaug has been with the Eagles since July 2019 and boasted an 118-152 overall record while at The Heights.
This past season, Boston College went 22-29 overall which included a 5-19 mark in ACC play.
Boston College had one winning season during Kvilhaug’s time in Chestnut Hill which was in 2024. Last year, the team notched a 30-24 overall record and made an appearance in the ACC Tournament.
"I would like to thank Amy for her dedication to Boston College and our softball program," said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics in the official press release. "We appreciate her efforts over the past six years and wish her all the best in the future."