The Extra Point: Does Boston College's Season End Against Virginia?
The First Day of the ACC Tournament saw upsets left and right. Miami lost in the first game of the Tournament to the California Golden Bears. Louisville lost to a hot Pitt team after they had a miraculous comeback that was all but pointless. However, the Boston College Eagles handed business against the No. 11-seeded Notre Dame, who had been streaking hot over the past number of weeks.
Now they will prepare to take on the Virginia Cavaliers, who have found themselves the past few weekends after a streaky start to the season. What's better, the Eagles already have a series win against the Cavs earlier in the season. If they could find a way to get past them again, they will be in the quarterfinals of the new look ACC Tournament.
So will the season end against the Cavaliers? If they continue the defensive effort they had last night, and some strong hitting, they could get another game. The benefit of this tournament is that it is a single-elimination tournament. If they can stay hot, then the Eagles have a chance against anyone.
Last time out against the Cavaliers, it was a the series of ACC play for both teams. Each team has grown and had their ups and down since then. The Eagles finished the regular season below .500 and the Cavs finished their season not how they had imaged after being ranked as the No. 2 team in the country in the preseason.
Boston College takes on No. 6-seeded Virginia in the second round of the ACC Tournament later Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
May 21 - Second Round
Game 5: No. 8 Wake Forest vs. No. 12 California, 9 a.m. ET
Game 6: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. ET
Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)