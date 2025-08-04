BC Pitcher Named John J. Claffey Most Outstanding Cape League Player From New England: The Rundown
After his first stint in the maroon and gold for the Boston College baseball program, rising sophomore pitcher Kyle Kipp is continuing to make New England proud during the college baseball offseason.
Kipp, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-handed pitcher from Stamford, Conn., was rostered by the Cape Cod Baseball League’s Brewster Whitecaps for the 2025 summer after a freshman campaign in which he struck out 25 batters in 27.1 innings for the Eagles.
Kipp registered a 5.93 total ERA and earned a clutch win in the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament against Virginia with a three-inning, one-strikeout performance in which he earned zero runs.
But his performances for the Whitecaps this summer has shown a completely different side of Kipp. His dominance this season has not gone unnoticed, leading him to both a 2025 CCBL All-Star nod and the 2025 John J. Claffey award, annually presented to the most outstanding player in the Cape League from New England.
In 17⅓ innings for Brewster this summer, Kipp has not allowed a single earned run. In addition to earning the 2025 Claffey award, Kipp was named the Whitecaps’ pitcher of the year.
Also of note is that former BC outfielder Adam Magpoc was named the Whitecaps’ 2025 Most Valuable Player. After a terrific freshman-year campaign in which the Torrance, Calif. native manufactured a .288 batting average, good for second on the roster, Magpoc started nearly every game for the Eagles in 2025 despite seeing his offensive production dip slightly.
Magpoc transferred to San Diego State during the summer, with former BC assistant coach Kevin Vance, who was named the SDSU head baseball coach in July, likely playing a major role in his decision to leave the “Birdball” program in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
To add to his summer season heroics, Magpoc hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the Whitecaps’ final regular-season game of the 2025 summer, lifting Brewster over the Orleans Firebirds, 5-4, late on Sunday afternoon.
