Boston College Baseball Goes Scoreless Against Northeastern in Beanpot Round One
Boston College fell to Northeastern 3-0 on Tuesday in Round One of the Beanpot, wasting a solid pitching performance from the Eagles' staff.
Senior Lefty A.J. Colarusso pitched 3.0 innings and allowed a pair of runs to scrape across while Eric Schroeder allowed one of his own in his 2.0 IP for all three of Northeastern's runs.
Northeastern's Max Gitlin eviscerated the Eagles' lineup for 7.0 innings before Cooper McGrath came in for mop up duty. The two combined to allow just six hits on the day and issued no walks. Additionally, the pair only recorded five strikeouts on the day.
Gitlin was awarded the win to improve to 3-1 on the season while Colarusso got dealt the loss and fell to 1-3. Midweek losses aren't always a sign that a team is struggling, but they're beginning to stack up on top of an already worrisome season for Boston College.
The loss dropped BC to a 13-13 overall record, but improved Northeastern to 19-8. Northeastern is by no means a sub-par baseball team, but one would be forgiven for expecting a P4 level staff to manage one or two runs. However, that wasn't the case, as catcher Gunnar Johnson was the only Eagle to register multiple hits on the day, and only one out of five players total who managed some form of offensive production.
The Eagles' offense has been one of the few consistent pieces of this team thus far in 2025, and if the bats are showing signs of weariness, it may spell out a less than ideal future for the rest of the ACC slate. Speaking of ACC play, BC continues to run the conference gauntlet this weekend against Louisville.
First, though, BC takes on Rhode Island tomorrow in Harrington Athletics Village at 4 p.m.