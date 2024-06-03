Boston College Baseball’s Nate McHugh Enters Transfer Portal, The Rundown: June 3, 2024
Boston College catcher Nate McHugh announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Sunday evening.
The rising junior saw time in six games this season. During that timeframe he went 2-of-6 (.333) from the plate, accounted for two runs, and drew two walks. He also recorded 15 putouts in the field.
McHugh spent his freshman campaign at Iowa Western Community College where he appeared in 21 games and had a .341 batting average with six runs batted in. He joined the Eagles in August of 2023.
McHugh is the first Boston College baseball player to hit the portal since its season ended.
- Derek Zammit, a class of 2026 quarterback from Lincoln Park, N.J., was sent a re-offer by the Boston College football program.
- Boston College football sent out multiple offers on Sunday, including to class of 2027 safety Jackson Tucker and class of 2026 running back Ezekiel Bates.
- Former Boston College baseball player Sal Frelick accounted for one of the Milwaukee Brewers runs in its 6-3 over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Frelick reached base in the bottom of the eighth on a fielder’s choice and scored on an RBI single by Gary Sanchez.
