Boston College Football Commit Invited to Navy All American Bowl: The Rundown
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College football staff have put together an excellent run on the recruiting trail so far for the 2026 class, so much so that the Eagles have even been able to turn some attention to the 2027 class as well.
As of now, Boston College holds two commitments from rising junior prospects, one of which, 3-Star athlete Wesley Winn, earned an impressive achievement this week.
The 5-foot-9, 155 lb. prospect from San Francisco, California received an invitation to the 2026 Navy All American Bowl, an annual high school all-star game in which he will face off against some of the nation's top talent.
Winn is ranked as the No. 46 athlete in the nation and the No. 89 player in California, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is a speedy target that is elusive in the open field and can put stress on opposing defenses with his versatility.
He committed to the Eagles in February of this year shortly after an unofficial visit in January.
2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
Did You Notice?
- Boston College football commit Mason Leak was featured on Connecticut's WTNH News 8 who featured a story on his transfer from Bacon Academy to Avon Old Farms. "A lot of people call me an uncut diamond," he said, "I have all the athletic ability, but I need to sharpen my skill set."
2025 Boston College men's basketball target Treyvon Maddox committed to Miami over the Eagles. The 6-foot-6, 180 lb. forward is ranked as a 4-Star prospect and the No. 39 player at his position in the class, per 247Sports' composite ranking.
"I want my players to be normal Americans six days out of the week, but the day of the game they must look upon the college as a patriot looks upon the flag during a time of national peril."- Gil Dobie
