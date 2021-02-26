Boston College vs. Duke Baseball: Preview & Predictions

Boston College baseball opens their ACC schedule this weekend as they face off with #11 Duke in Durham, NC. The Eagles are riding high after a blistering sweep of Charleston Southern last weekend. BC scored 10+ runs in every game, outscoring the Buccaneers 34-7. The Blue Devils (2-2) won 2 of three against Coastal Carolina last weekend, before dropping their Tuesday matchup against East Carolina. Boston College head coach Mike Gambino will be traveling with the team after missing last week due to a family emergency.

Series History: Boston College is 19-14 historically against the Blue Devils. They did not play in 2020, but in 2019 Duke took 2 out of three against the Eagles.

Weekend Pitching Match-Ups (Durham, N.C. • Durham Bulls Athletic Park)

Friday, 3 p.m : RHP-Mason Pelio (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP-Cooper Stinson (1-0, 1.80)

Saturday, 3 p.m: RHP-Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP-Henry Williams (0-0, 6.23)

Sunday, 1 p.m : LHP-Joe Vetrano (0-0, 0.00) vs. TBA

How To Watch: Friday's game will be on the ACC Network, while Saturday and Sunday can be found on ACC Network Extra.

Players to Watch:

Cooper Stinson RHP

Friday's starter against the Eagles is about as elite as it comes in terms of starting pitchers. Via Duke.com: "A native of Peachtree Corners, Ga., Stinson served as the team's Saturday starter a season ago. He sported a 3-0 record in the shortened 2020 season while carrying a 0.42 ERA to lead the ACC and rank 15th nationally. Stinson opened the 2020 campaign with 19.2 consecutive scoreless innings pitched." In his season opener Stinson threw five innings, allowing three runs, while getting the win against Coastal Carolina.

Ethan Murray, SS

Currently hitting .385 with a 1.115 OPS through the first four games.

Projected Boston College Starters

Predictions: Two excellent baseball teams facing off to start the ACC schedule. Duke will be trotting out Stinson in the opener, easily the most dominant starter BC has faced this year. If you are looking for a pitcher's duel, Friday's game with Mason Pelio starting for the Eagles has all the potential to be one. If Boston College can take two out of three, there is a strong possibility they will be ranked next week. I think Duke takes the first game, and BC wins game two and three.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com