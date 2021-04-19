Boston College Baseball Avoids Sweep, Takes Sunday's Game Against FSU

Boston College (15-18, 5-16) ended a seven game ACC losing streak, and battled through two rain delays to beat Florida State in the series finale 5-3 on Sunday. The big hit of the day came on a home run by Lucas Stalman, the first of his career, in the 8th that gave the Eagles a comfortable lead. Reliever Joey Walsh overcame six walks, to pitch 4 1/3 innings of one run ball for the win.

The game started late because of a rain delay. But once the field was ready, the Eagles came out swinging driving in two runs to take an early lead after a leadoff triple by Dante Baldelli set the table. He came around and scored on a throwing error, and Peter Burns also scored on a fielder's choice later in the inning. However, starter Alex Stiegler got hit with the long ball, as FSU tied the game with a two-run home run from right fielder Robby Martin in the fourth.

The fifth inning looked like it was going to be a huge one for the Seminoles. After back to back walks and a wild pitch from Stiegler, FSU had two runners in scoring position. But the Yale transfer battled, grabbing a strikeout and fly out before Walsh came in and got out of the inning.

Boston College took the lead again after another rain delay paused the game. Jack Cunningham restarted the action with a leadoff-single and graduate right fielder Dante Baldelli drove him in with a sacrifice-fly. Joey Walsh, who had been sitting in the dugout for over an hour was able to weave his way in and out of trouble to finish the game.

Losing two of three to Florida State did relatively little to help Boston College get out of the basement of the ACC. They are currently one game behind Wake Forest, three behind Duke, and four behind UVA in the standings. However, a win is something to build on, and the Eagles are going to need some momentum as they take on URI and Notre Dame in a big series this weekend at Harrington Village.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com