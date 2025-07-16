'I Know I'm Ready For It': Former BC Outfielder Josiah Ragsdale Discusses Future With Brewers
On Tuesday, former Boston College baseball outfielder Josiah Ragsdale confirmed with Boston College Eagles On Sports Illustrated that he is deciding to sign a professional contract with the Milwaukee Brewers instead of returning to play college baseball in 2026.
Ragsdale was selected by the Brewers in the seventh round (No. 215) of the 2025 Major League Baseball League Draft, which took place from July 13-14 in Atlanta, Ga., after a breakout season with the Eagles.
The Vineyard, N.J. native was the only player on BC’s roster who finished the 2025 season with a batting average over the .300 threshold (.319) and also led the Eagles in OPS (.916), slugging percentage (.498), hits (66), total bases (103) and doubles (12).
Here is everything Ragsdale had to say about the opportunity to join the Brewers organization instead of returning to the Heights next season:
Q: How excited are you to start your professional journey with the Brewers?
“I got the call a few picks before I heard my name called by the Brewers organization. I had been waiting for the moment and it was surreal. Baseball is what I’ve worked for my whole life, getting to this moment, and I’m excited to officially sign a contract and get my professional career started.”
Q: What do you think has prepared you to take this next step instead of returning to BC?
“The [Cape Cod Baseball League] is obviously one of the best leagues in the country—it is the best—and I think I proved myself there. You know, I got cut from the Cape last year but I think I’ve shown what I can do against the nation’s premier players, the best ones.
Playing in the Cape, it’s like playing low-A or high-A minor league baseball, and I know I’m ready for it. I worked hard to get here, to be in this position, and I’m ready for the challenge for what’s coming next.”
Q: What does Boston College mean to you as you prepare for your professional career?
“I give all the credit to Boston College for getting me to this point and changing me. I’m very excited to join the Brewers organization and turn pro, and I think I’m ready for it because of my time at BC.”