Extra Point: Boston Red Sox and Boston College Announce 13th Annual ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park
The Boston Red Sox and Boston College announced the 13th annual Boston College Baseball ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park on Sunday, April 27, at noon, when the Eagles will host the University of Miami Hurricanes. Returning to Fenway Park for the sixth time, this game has been played annually in honor of former Boston College Baseball captain Pete Frates since his ALS diagnosis in 2012. Frates passed away in 2019 at the age of 34.
General admission tickets for the game are $15 and can be purchased at redsox.com/alsgame. Proceeds will benefit the Peter Frates Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting ALS patients and their families with the cost of specialized home care required for patient stability as the disease progresses. The game will be aired on ESPNU.
As of now, the Eagles and Hurricanes are stuck in the same position looking at the ACC Standings. Both teams are struggling, but the Eagles recently snapped their five-game win streak by defeating UMass.
Both are looking to find a way into the NCAA Tournament but have to worry about the ACC Tournament before thinking about regionals and beyond. The Eagles still have a few more tests before hosting the Hurricanes at the end of April.
They still have to play Notre Dame and a hot Wake Forest before thinking about the Hurricanes.
Next up, Boston College travels to Hanover, N.H., to take on the Dartmouth Big Green on Wednesday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.