Former Maryland RHP Brayden Ryan Signs With Boston College Baseball From Transfer Portal

Boston College baseball picked up another pitcher from the transfer portal, signing former Maryland right-hander Brayden Ryan.

Ryan is the fourth addition to the Eagles’ pitching staff this offseason, joining righties Matt Kouser (Northwestern), Ben Cherico (Saint Louis), and Champ Davis (Wofford).

“Last Ride,” he wrote on X, along with an Eagle emoji.

Hailing from Salem, N.H., the 6-foot-6-inch, 235-pound rising redshirt senior made 21 appearances with five starts in 2026 for the Terps, finishing with a 4-2 record, 47.2 innings pitched, and 42 strikeouts.

Ryan’s career earned runs average (ERA) for Maryland totaled out to 7.98, while his batting average against (BAA) came out to .329, which are not necessarily impressive marks for a pitcher. But BC’s coaching staff clearly sees enough potential in him to bring him to the Heights.

Ryan’s fastball velocity tops out at 96 miles per hour (mph) and ranges from 91-94 mph on average, while his cutter sits between 87-89 mph, his curveball between 81-83 mph, and his changeup between 86-88 mph.

Brayden Ryan



University of Maryland Graduate Transfer RHP | Bachelors of Science



I have entered the Transfer Portal for my 5th year.



FB: 91-94 T96

CT: 87-89

CB: 81-83

CH: 86-88 pic.twitter.com/96tS9MCVR9 — Brayden Ryan (@BraydenRyan14) May 21, 2026

A product of Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass., Ryan contributed to an Independent School League (ISL) Championship for the Spartans.

After missing 2023 with injury, Ryan played his redshirt-freshman campaign at Merrimack in 2024, where he made 14 starts and churned out a 6-1 record in 72.2 innings pitched with a 4.58 ERA and a team-leading 70 strikeouts, before transferring to Maryland for his redshirt-sophomore season.

The NCAA baseball transfer portal opened on June 1 and officially closes on June 30. BC has only had three players enter the portal since the end of its 2026 campaign.

Boston College Baseball's 2026 Transfer Additions:

1. Gr. RHP Champ Davis | 6'1" | 180 lbs. | Previous School: Wofford | Signed 06/06/2026

2. Gr. RHP Ben Cherico | 6'4" | 205 lbs. | Previous School: Saint Louis | Signed 06/12/2026

3. Jr. RHP Matt Kouser | 6'6" | 230 lbs. | Previous School: Northwestern | Signed 06/14/2026

4. R-Sr. RHP Brayden Ryan | 6'6" | 235 lbs. | Previous School: Maryland | Signed 06/24/2026

Boston College Baseball's 2026 Transfer Departures:

1. So. RHP John Mass | 5'11" | 195 lbs. | Entered 06/03/2026 | New School: FAU

2. So. LHP Aidan Gelbsman | 5'11" | 185 lbs. | Entered 06/03/2026

3. So. C/OF Jace Roossien | 6'0" | 185 lbs. | Entered 06/03/2026

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.