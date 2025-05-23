Live Blog: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 3 North Carolina at ACC Tournament
The Boston College Eagles baseball program looks for a third win in four days in Durham as they square off against 3-seed North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
The 14-seed Eagles upset 11-seed Notre Dame on Tuesday 5-4 in 10 innings. Boston College followed that with a second upset, defeating 6-seed Virginia 12-8.
Boston College dropped two games at home to the Tar Heels in March, losing 5-1 and 10-0 but were able to avoid a sweep by winning the Saturday contest 3-2.
Starting Lineups
Boston College
North Carolina
1. CF - J. Ragsdale
1. CF - Kane Kepley
2. 3B - P. Roche
2. 2B - Jackson Van De Brake
3. RF - J. Toomey
3. C - Luke Stevenson
4. DH - K. Wolff
4. 3B - Gavin Gallaher
5. 1B - E. Garcia
5. 1B - Hunter Stokely
6. 2B - V. Cimini
6. SS - Alex Madera
7. LF - A. Magpoc
7. RF - Tyson Bass
8. C - B. Milner
8. DH - Sawyer Black
9. SS - S. McNulty
9. LF - Carter French
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup between Boston College and North Carolina. The most recent updates will appear at the top.