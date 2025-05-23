BC Bulletin

Live Blog: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 3 North Carolina at ACC Tournament

The Eagles look to win a third game in four days in Durham to make semifinal Saturday.

Joe Gaither

BC Baseball
BC Baseball / @BCBirdBall on Twitte

The Boston College Eagles baseball program looks for a third win in four days in Durham as they square off against 3-seed North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

The 14-seed Eagles upset 11-seed Notre Dame on Tuesday 5-4 in 10 innings. Boston College followed that with a second upset, defeating 6-seed Virginia 12-8.

Boston College dropped two games at home to the Tar Heels in March, losing 5-1 and 10-0 but were able to avoid a sweep by winning the Saturday contest 3-2.

Starting Lineups

Boston College

North Carolina

1. CF - J. Ragsdale

1. CF - Kane Kepley

2. 3B - P. Roche

2. 2B - Jackson Van De Brake

3. RF - J. Toomey

3. C - Luke Stevenson

4. DH - K. Wolff

4. 3B - Gavin Gallaher

5. 1B - E. Garcia

5. 1B - Hunter Stokely

6. 2B - V. Cimini

6. SS - Alex Madera

7. LF - A. Magpoc

7. RF - Tyson Bass

8. C - B. Milner

8. DH - Sawyer Black

9. SS - S. McNulty

9. LF - Carter French

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup between Boston College and North Carolina. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Pregame

Full Bracket

Bracket
ACC Bracket / Canv

Boston College On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Home/Baseball