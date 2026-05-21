Live Updates for No. 4 Boston College Baseball's ACC Quarterfinal Matchup vs No. 5 Miami

Fourth-seed Boston College baseball (36-20, 17-13 ACC) will take on fifth-seed Miami (37-17, 16-14 ACC) in the 2026 ACC Tournament quarterfinals in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday at 3 p.m.

This will be the Eagles' first postseason contest of the year, as they earned a double bye from finishing in the top four in the conference in the regular season. The Hurricanes, however, advanced in the second round of the tournament with an 11-2 rout of Stanford on Wednesday.

BC has decided to go with its ace, lefty A.J. Colarusso (5-3, 4.18 ERA), as the starter, while Miami is expected to start righty Lazaro Collera (3-3, 5.05 ERA).

Earlier this season, the Eagles defeated the Hurricanes in a best-of-three league series with a pair of wins in the opener (8-7 in 11 inn.) and the finale (9-5). BC dropped the middle contest 5-3.

The winner of Thursday's quarterfinal matchup will move onto the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. against top-seeded Georgia Tech.

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Pregame

No. 1 Georgia Tech defeated No. 8 Virginia 16-10 to advance to the semifinals. Due to the length of the game, first pitch between No. 4 Boston College and No. 5 Miami is now 3:40 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are ready for some playoff baseball.

Playoff baseball is here pic.twitter.com/RNMyGVlGnx — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 21, 2026

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Miami in ACC Tournament

Who: Boston College Eagles and Miami Hurricanes

When: Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Field, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: ACC Network

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes defeated the Stanford Cardinal 11-2 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles were swept by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over the weekend in their regular season finale 9-0, 14-1, and 15-2 in seven innings.

Last Meeting:The last time these two teams met was in the regular season from March 6-8. Boston College won the series over Miami, taking the first game 8-7 in 11 innings and the finale 9-5 in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won the second game 5-3.

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