Live Updates for No. 4 Boston College Baseball's ACC Quarterfinal Matchup vs No. 5 Miami
Fourth-seed Boston College baseball (36-20, 17-13 ACC) will take on fifth-seed Miami (37-17, 16-14 ACC) in the 2026 ACC Tournament quarterfinals in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday at 3 p.m.
This will be the Eagles' first postseason contest of the year, as they earned a double bye from finishing in the top four in the conference in the regular season. The Hurricanes, however, advanced in the second round of the tournament with an 11-2 rout of Stanford on Wednesday.
BC has decided to go with its ace, lefty A.J. Colarusso (5-3, 4.18 ERA), as the starter, while Miami is expected to start righty Lazaro Collera (3-3, 5.05 ERA).
Earlier this season, the Eagles defeated the Hurricanes in a best-of-three league series with a pair of wins in the opener (8-7 in 11 inn.) and the finale (9-5). BC dropped the middle contest 5-3.
The winner of Thursday's quarterfinal matchup will move onto the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. against top-seeded Georgia Tech.
Live Updates:
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Pregame
- No. 1 Georgia Tech defeated No. 8 Virginia 16-10 to advance to the semifinals. Due to the length of the game, first pitch between No. 4 Boston College and No. 5 Miami is now 3:40 p.m. ET.
- The Eagles are ready for some playoff baseball.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Miami in ACC Tournament
Who: Boston College Eagles and Miami Hurricanes
When: Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Truist Field, Charlotte, N.C.
TV: ACC Network
Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes defeated the Stanford Cardinal 11-2 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles were swept by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over the weekend in their regular season finale 9-0, 14-1, and 15-2 in seven innings.
Last Meeting:The last time these two teams met was in the regular season from March 6-8. Boston College won the series over Miami, taking the first game 8-7 in 11 innings and the finale 9-5 in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won the second game 5-3.
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz