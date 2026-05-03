Live Updates for No. 20 Boston College Baseball's Rubber Match at Clemson

No. 20 Boston College baseball and Clemson are set to play one last time this weekend with a rubber match on Sunday that is scheduled to begin at noon. The Eagles, who set a program for regular-season conference wins on Friday, are looking to capture their seventh ACC series win of the year.

On Friday, BC (35-15, 17-9 ACC) stormed past the Tigers (27-20, 7-16) 8-4 thanks to stellar pitching from A.J. Colarusso and Cesar Gonzalez. Clemson bounced back on Saturday, however, with a 14-4, run-rule victory that started off with an 11-run first inning for the hosts.

Sunday’s pitching matchup will feature left-hander Tyler Mudd (3-3, 4.62 ERA) for the Eagles against righty Aidan Knaak (2-5, 4.98 ERA) for the Tigers.

Here are the live updates for the series-deciding contest.

Live Updates:

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Pregame

Clemson's lineup for the rubber match.

How Boston College will line up for Sunday's game.

First pitch is set for 12 p.m.

Rubber match at high noon

🆚 Clemson

🕰️ 12:00 p.m.

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/oGjxfjzqVb — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 3, 2026

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers

When: Friday, May 1 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 2 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 at noon

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV: ACCNX (Sunday)

Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers suffered a sweep to the Louisville Cardinals last weekend by finals of 13-10, 11-6, and 7-5 in 10 innings.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 7-6 road win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Tuesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series from May 16-18, 2024. Clemson swept Boston College 12-10, 11-6, and 10-0 in eight innings.

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