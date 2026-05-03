Live Updates for No. 20 Boston College Baseball's Rubber Match at Clemson
No. 20 Boston College baseball and Clemson are set to play one last time this weekend with a rubber match on Sunday that is scheduled to begin at noon. The Eagles, who set a program for regular-season conference wins on Friday, are looking to capture their seventh ACC series win of the year.
On Friday, BC (35-15, 17-9 ACC) stormed past the Tigers (27-20, 7-16) 8-4 thanks to stellar pitching from A.J. Colarusso and Cesar Gonzalez. Clemson bounced back on Saturday, however, with a 14-4, run-rule victory that started off with an 11-run first inning for the hosts.
Sunday’s pitching matchup will feature left-hander Tyler Mudd (3-3, 4.62 ERA) for the Eagles against righty Aidan Knaak (2-5, 4.98 ERA) for the Tigers.
Here are the live updates for the series-deciding contest.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Clemson's lineup for the rubber match.
- How Boston College will line up for Sunday's game.
- First pitch is set for 12 p.m.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers
When: Friday, May 1 at 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 2 at 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 3 at noon
Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, S.C.
TV: ACCNX (Sunday)
Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers suffered a sweep to the Louisville Cardinals last weekend by finals of 13-10, 11-6, and 7-5 in 10 innings.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 7-6 road win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series from May 16-18, 2024. Clemson swept Boston College 12-10, 11-6, and 10-0 in eight innings.
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz