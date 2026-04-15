Live Updates From No. 24 Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchup vs UConn

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Less than 24 hours after beating Northeastern 3-1 in the 2026 Baseball Beanpot Championship, No. 24 Boston College baseball will host UConn for a second straight midweek matchup.

First pitch at Harrington Athletics Village is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Right back to it

🆚 UConn

🕰️ 3:00 p.m.

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/8Pofu7eWqk — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 15, 2026

The Eagles (27-12, 11-7 Atlantic Coast) are just one victory shy of reaching the same amount of wins they garnered in all of 2025, which is an astonishing feat considering there are still 19 regular-season games left this year.

In Tuesday’s victory over the Huskies, who were the two-time defending champions of the Baseball Beanpot, freshman third baseman Luke Gallo tallied two of BC’s three total hits, including his first-career home run, which tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In his next at-bat, he scored the winning run and an insurance run with a single to left-center, cementing the 3-1 final score.

Starting pitcher Jacob Burnham was lethal against Northeastern’s lineup, limiting it to just three hits and one run — a solo home run for Harrison Feinberg, one of the top hitters in the country currently — in 5.2 innings pitched. He registered four strikeouts in the process.

The other Huskies (20-17, 6-3 Big East) enter Wednesday’s affair on a two-game winning streak. Earlier this season, on March 10, the Eagles defeated UConn by a head-spinning score of 26-19 in Storrs, Conn.

Follow the game thread of Wednesday’s matchup with the live updates below.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Top 2

Maddix Delena reaches first safely on a fielding error by Ty Mainolfi.

Bottom 1

Carter Hendrickson grounds out. Boston College 2, UConn 1.

Jack Toomey lifts an RBI fly out to right field, scoring Mainolfi from third. Boston College 2, UConn 1.

Nick Wang chops an RBI groundout to short, scoring Solier and advancing Mainolfi to third. Boston College 1, UConn 1.

Ty Mainolfi registers an ensuing single through the middle, advancing Solier to third.

Julio Solier leads off the inning with a single through the middle infield.

Top 1

D'Ancona strikes out Nater Wachter, leaving the pair of Huskies stranded at first and third. UConn 1, Boston College 0.

D'Ancona walks Gabriel Tirado, putting runners on the corners.

Marshall steals third on a wild pitch by Luke D'Ancona.

Jackson Marshall lifts an RBI double to deep right-center, grabbing the first lead of the game for the Huskies. UConn 1, Boston College 0.

Tyler Minick grounds into a fielder's choice, reaching first safely while Righi was thrown out at second.

Cam Righi slaps a single to left-center.

Chris Polemeni pops out to right field.

Danny Surowiec replaces Nick Wang at first base for the Eagles.

Pregame:

BC has released its starters for the game:

Your One Boston Day Starters



First Pitch at 3:00 p.m.



📺 - https://t.co/mMIMTaduLA

📊 - https://t.co/lAzLgS3bc0 pic.twitter.com/FB3Dgu7ueX — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 15, 2026

Boston College will wear its Boston-Marathon-themed jerseys for Wednesday's game, which consists of a yellow-blue color combination. The Marathon is only five days away, on Monday April 20.

The Boston Marathon jerseys return today in honor of One Boston Day



One Boston Day recognizes the resiliency, generosity, and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the world in response to the tragedy of April 15, 2013 pic.twitter.com/3JyCQtVK39 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 15, 2026

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. There is light rain predicted in the forecast around 6 p.m., but the temperature is supposed to be 65 degrees and cloudy when the game begins.

How to Watch: No. 24 Boston College baseball vs. UConn

Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies.

When: Wednesday, April 15 at 3 p.m. ET.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

Television: ACCNX

Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies run-ruled Butler 13-0 in seven innings on Sunday in Indianapolis, Ind.

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was on March 10 in Storrs, Conn. The final looked more like a football score as opposed to a baseball score, as BC totaled 26 runs to UConn’s 19 to earn the road victory.

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