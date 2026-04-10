Live Updates From No. 23 Boston College Baseball's Series Opener vs Virginia Tech

BRIGHTON, Mass. — On Friday at 3 p.m. ET, No. 23 Boston College baseball will host Virginia Tech for the first matchup of a three-game conference series.

Let's get the weekend started

🆚 Virginia Tech

🕰️ 3:00 p.m.

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/SI1yOEa2tr — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 10, 2026

The first and last contests of the series are set to be played at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond in Harrington Athletics Village, but the penultimate game is the Eagles’ annual ALS Awareness Game, which is played at Fenway Park in dedication of former player Pete Frates, who was the driving force behind the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge before his passing in December 2019.

Over the week, the Eagles (24-11, 9-6 Atlantic Coast) won a pair of games, defeating UMass 11-1 in eight innings in the first round of the Baseball Beanpot on Tuesday and Dartmouth 13-3 in seven innings on Wednesday.

The Hokies (15-16, 6-9) have only won one conference series this season — against Duke in late March — and are entering the series on a one-game losing skid after dropping an 11-4 loss to Liberty at home on Tuesday.

As per usual, BC head coach Todd Interdonato will give lefty ace A.J. Colarusso (3-1, 2.88 ERA) the start on the mound, while Logan Eisenreich (0-1, 6.60 ERA) gets the nod for Virginia Tech.

Live Updates:

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Pregame:

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 23 Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies suffered an 11-4, non-conference loss to the Liberty Flames on Tuesday.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles run-ruled the Dartmouth Big Green 13-3 on Wednesday to remain undefeated in midweek games this season. Julio Solier, Ty Mainolfi, and Jack Toomey collected two hits apiece, and Nick Wang and Gunnar Johnson each recorded three RBIs in the triumph.

Last meeting: The last time these two teams met was in 2024 in a three-game series in Brighton, Mass., from March 22-24. The Eagles were swept.