Live Updates for No. 23 Boston College Baseball's First Round Beanpot Matchup vs UMass

BRIGHTON, Mass. — On Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, No. 23-ranked Boston College baseball will host UMass at Harrington Athletics Village for a first-round matchup in the 2026 Baseball Beanpot.

The winner will either go on to play Northeastern or Harvard in the Baseball Beanpot final, which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at Harrington Athletics Village as well.

The Eagles (22-11, 9-6 Atlantic Coast) are coming off a series loss on the road to No. 6 North Carolina this past weekend, while the Minutemen (6-17, 2-13 Mid-American) dropped their weekend series in Amherst, Mass., to Northern Illinois.

The first Baseball Beanpot was played in 1990 at Fenway Park, and the Eagles’ 15 total championships ranks first among the four schools by a sizable margin — Northeastern is second with eight championships, the Minutemen are third with seven, and Harvard is last with five.

BC holds a 19-11 record against the Minutemen all-time, and its overall Beanpot record is 43-18-1.

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B8

Carter Hendrickson ends it in run-rule fashion with a two-RBI single through the middle, sending the Eagles to the 2026 Beanpot Championship on Tuesday, April 14. Boston College 11, UMass 1 - FINAL.

Jack Toomey struck out.

Mainolfi and Wang take third and second on a double steal. BC is up to nine steals.

Nick Wang walks, advancing Mainolfi to second.

Ty Mainolfi singles through the left side for his first hit of the day.

Esteban Garcia strikes out.

T8

Jacob Burnham strikes out Matt Travisano to escape the inning without surrendering a run. Boston College 9, UMass 1.

Vance Bonoir was hit by a pitch, placing runners on first and second.

Reece McCarthy singled through the right side.

B7

Cesar Gonzalez singled, but the Eagles left him stranded. Boston College 9, UMass 1.

T7

Gavin O'Brien grounded out for a double play. Boston College 9, UMass 1.

Ryan Kolben singled through the left side.

The Eagles make some defensive changes, replacing Ty Mainolfi at second base with Esteban Garcia and moving him over to third base. Luke Gallo has been shuffled to his natural position at shortstop.

B6

Carter Hendrickson flies out to center field. Boston College 9, UMass 1.

Jack Toomey battles for a two-out walk.

Nick Wang flies out to left field.

Ty Mainolfi grounds out to short.

Junior Jack Levine takes the mound for UMass.

T6

Matt Travisano gets on base on a fielder's error, but the Minutemen leave him stranded. Boston College 9, UMass 1.

B5

Colin Larson lines out.

Cesar Gonzalez advances to third on a failed pickoff attempt.

Cesar Gonzalez knocks down a double that just stayed fair to bring in a pair of runs. Boston College 9, UMass 1.

Danny Surowiec hits a sacrifice groundout to add to Boston College's lead. Boston College 7, UMass 1.

Luke Gallo draws a walk and the Eagles have the bases juiced with no outs.

Carter Hendrickson hits a single and advances to second on an error by UMass. Toomey gets to third base.

Jack Toomey hits a leadoff single to reach base.

T5

Will Briggs flies out to left field to end the top half of the inning. The Minutemen strand one runner on base. Boston College 6, UMass 1.

Ty Fox strikes out swinging for Burnham's first strikeout of the outing.

Gavin O'Brien flies out for the first out of the frame.

Anthony Tirado drops in a leadoff single.

Boston College makes a pitching change. Jacob Burnham is in for the Eagles.

B4

Nick Wang flies out to center field to end the frame. Boston College 6, UMass 1.

Ty Mainolfi flies out for the second out of the inning.

Julio Solier hits a deep fly out. Inches away from a home run, but stays just in the park.

Right-handed pitcher Bobby McDonough comes in for UMass.

T4

Soares induces an infield pop-out to finish the inning unscathed. Boston College 6, UMass 1.

After two phenominal plays by BC's outfielders, Braden Sullivan notched a double with a rocket off the left-field wall.

Righty Gavin Soares is coming in to pitch for Chase Hartsell (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HP).

B3

Colin Larson strikes out. Boston College 6, UMass 1.

Surowiec steals second during Colin Larson's at-bat. The Eagles are four steals away from a program record for a single game.

With one out, Danny Surowiec is walked by Dylan Terwilliger.

T3

Hartsell pitches out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts. Boston College 6, UMass 1.

After Gavin O'Brien was hit by a pitch, Ty Fox walked, advancing O'Brien to second with one out.

Righty Chase Hartsell comes into the game to relieve Luke D'Ancona (2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).

B2

Nick Wang smacks an RBI single through the middle, scoring Solier from third. The Eagles are also up to six steals in the game. The program record is 11 in a single game, which was set in 2016. Boston College 6, UMass 1.

Wang brings in Julio to make it 6-1🦅 pic.twitter.com/f6AOk71pbq — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 7, 2026

Julio Solier is hit by Dylan Terwilliger, the Minutemen's first reliever of the game, to reach first base. He then stole second.

T2

After a Matt Travisano walk with two outs, Braden Sullivan dropped a single into shallow left field, but Ryan Kolben struck out to end the frame. Before that, however, Colin Larson made one of the finest diving catches you'll ever witness to grab the second out for the Eagles. Boston College 5, UMass 1.

B1

Colin Larson lines out to left field to end the inning. Boston College 5, UMass 1.

Cesar Gonzalez walks.

Gallo scores from third on a wild pitch. Boston College 5, UMass 1.

Gallo collects his first-career triple to score Toomey and Hendrickson. Boston College 4, UMass 1.

A first career triple for Gallo!!



4-1🦅 pic.twitter.com/F8Pxnu08W0 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 7, 2026

Hendrickson steals second in the middle of Luke Gallo's at-bat.

After Wang and Toomey executed a double steal, Wang stole home on a passed ball during Carter Hendrickson's at-bat. Hendrickson then walked, giving the Eagles runners on third and first once again with just one out still. Boston College 2, UMass 1.

Jack Toomey sends an RBI single to right field, scoring Mainolfi from third and advancing Wang to second. Boston College 1, UMass 1.

Toomey with an RBI single to tie it at 1 pic.twitter.com/ZkVr8ixmii — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 7, 2026

Wang reaches first with an infield single, sending Mainolfi to third.

Mainolfi steals second on a passed ball during Nick Wang's at-bat.

Ty Mainolfi grabs first base with a walk, giving the Eagles their first baserunner of the game.

T1

Will Briggs lifted a sac fly to right field to score O'Brien, handing the Minutemen the first lead of the game. Fox was then caught stealing, however, ending the frame. UMass 1, Boston College 0.

Ty Fox bloops a single to shallow center field, advancing O'Brien to third base.

Gavin O'Brien ropes a double to the left-field wall off the end of his bat. The Minutemen have only one out in the frame.

Pregame:

First pitch has been set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The start of the matchup will be delayed due to inclement weather. There is no timetable when first pitch will officially be, but rain is forecasted to drop until around 5 p.m. The Eagles have made their way from the dugout into the facility to wait out the passing showers.

Luke D'Ancona will make the start for BC, the first of his collegiate career.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Luke D’Ancona (3-1, 5.66 ERA) is making his first start of his collegiate career.



This season, he’s pitched 20.2 innings out of the bullpen and has allowed 13 earned runs on 17 hits and nine walks as well as has 21 strikeouts. — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) April 7, 2026

It's gameday at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond in Brighton.

Beanpot Time

🆚 UMass

🕰️ 3:00 p.m..

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/gTkmgqJvp6 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 7, 2026

How to Watch: No. 23 Boston College vs. UMass in 2026 Baseball Beanpot first round:

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen

When: Tuesday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX on ESPN

Last outing, UMass: On Saturday, the Minutemen dropped a 6-0 loss to Northern Illinois in Amherst, Mass., to lose their three-game series with the Huskies.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered an 8-7 loss at North Carolina on Saturday to come out on the losing side of their three-game series with the Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 6 in the nation.

Last meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 29, 2025, in the 2025 Baseball Beanpot consolation round at Fenway Park, in which BC picked up a 13-6 victory.