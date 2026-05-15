Live Updates From No. 23 Boston College Baseball's Second Game vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech

BRIGHTON, Mass. — After dropping the series opener 9-0 on Thursday, No. 23 Boston College baseball has an opportunity to force a rubber match against No. 3 Georgia Tech with Friday’s contest, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET after originally being scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Eagles (36-18, 17-11 ACC) were silenced in every sense of the word in Thursday’s loss, striking out 18 times and tallying just one hit while allowing the Yellow Jackets (43-9, 23-5) to garner four home runs in their program record-setting 23rd conference win.

BC head coach Todd Interdonato was not just confused by his players’ effort — he was utterly disappointed and said that it was completely unacceptable, especially in front of a home crowd.

“[A] different team needs to show up tomorrow, I can tell you that,” Interdonato said after the game. “A different team needs to show up tomorrow and I hope that's what happens.”

Friday’s pitching matchup will feature left-hander Tyler Mudd (4-3, 4.77 ERA) for the Eagles and right-hander Carson Ballard (6-0, 3.38 ERA) for the Yellow Jackets.

The temperature at the time of first pitch is forecasted to be 55 degrees with cloudy conditions and zero chance of rain.

Below are the live updates for the second contest of the series at Harrington Athletics Village.

Live Updates:

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Top 1

Pregame

BC's starting lineup:

Georgia Tech's starting lineup:

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Please note that tonight's first pitch will be at 6:00 p.m. and not the originally scheduled 3:00 p.m. https://t.co/zCyPzkOEJk — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 15, 2026

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 at noon ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX (Thursday and Friday), ACC Network (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Friday and Saturday)

Last Outing, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets suffered a 12-9 midweek loss to the Mercer Bears on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split its series with the NJIT Highlanders on Sunday. Boston College lost the first game 8-7 and won the finale of the doubleheader 6-3.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series in 2024 from March 28-30. Boston College swept Georgia Tech in Atlanta 10-3, 5-3, and 16-7.

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