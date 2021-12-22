Skip to main content
    ACC Changes COVID-19 Forfeiture Rule, Wake Forest Loss Off Books

    BC's loss to Wake Forest is now a no contest
    Author:

    Boston College's lone ACC loss of the season is officially off the books as the ACC AD's voted to change their COVID-19 policy. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported the new rules:

    This is a drastic shift in the policy that previously stated "if a 2021-22 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team shall be deemed to have forfeited." Now a team will have their game ruled a "no contest", unless a team chooses not to play in a league game, in which that would be a forfeit. 

    The other takeaway from this change in rules, is that it retroactively impacts games forfeited because of COVID, according to Norlander. That means Boston College's loss for Wednesday's game against Wake Forest, caused by a forfeit because of an outbreak on the Eagles roster will no longer count. The game now is ruled a "no contest." The Eagles will return to 1-0 in the conference. 

    There is no word about any changes to any rescheduling policy. 

    Notable Boston College Football Transfers

    Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022?

    Jahmin Muse - Safety

    JahminMuse

    Transferred to Buffalo

    Deon Jones - Safety

    DeonJones

    Transferred to James Madison

    Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker

    JosephSparacio

    Transferred to Eastern Michigan

    Kobay White - Wide Receiver

    KobayWhite

    Destination Unknown

    Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker

    aaronboumerhi

    Destination Unknown

