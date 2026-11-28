The Boston College Eagles (7–1) men’s basketball team suffered its first loss under first-year head coach Luke Murray on Friday evening, falling 70–59 in its second game of the ESPN Events Invitational to the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (7–1).

BC’s shooting struggles finally caught up to them as the Eagles shot a season-low 30 percent from the field on 17-of-51 attempts. The Eagles struggled from behind the arc yet again, a trend that has plagued them all season, shooting 9-of-33 from three, as their three-point percentage drops to 27.3 on the season.

Despite the loss, Money Williams continued to show the country why he has been one of the best transfer portal additions to the Power 4 basketball world. Dropping 21 points on the night, Williams added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, as he single-handedly kept BC in the game.

For the first time all season, true freshman Žak Smrekar did not finish with double-digit points. In fact, the 6-foot-6 Slovenian finished with zero points, three rebounds, and two assists, despite playing 20 minutes. Smrekar only shot the ball twice during his time on the floor.

Armoni Zeigler and Luke Hunger were the only other Eagles to finish with double-digit points, scoring 11 and 12, respectively. Colby Duggan added nine points on all threes, going 3-of-7 from behind the arc.

BC’s best rebounder and paint enforcer Brandon Benjamin also had a reduced role, playing only 12 minutes on the night while not scoring.

Cincinnati seemed to have BC figured out by the beginning of the second half, as they collapsed heavily on drives to the paint while leaving the perimeter widely unguarded, daring the Eagles to shoot. BC only scored 12 total points in the paint as Bearcat shot-blockers Jayden Hastings and Eric Mahaffey locked down the blocks.

“I actually thought we looked pretty good against [their defense],” Murray said after the game. “We had two of our better guys with some clean looks from three… and we struggled to finish around the rim, we shot 38 percent from there.”

Hastings, the former Eagle and rim protector, added three blocks on the night, adding to his total of 14 for the season, and was a large reason for BC’s struggles at the rim.

This was only Hastings’ fourth game played due to a shoulder injury. The big man is averaging an impressive 3.5 blocks per game. Hastings also added seven points, shooting 5-of-6 from the foul line.

There is no reason for BC to panic after the loss, as ACC play does not start until Jan. 2 against UNC, thus giving the Eagles over a month to smooth things out.

Cincinnati often approached Williams by giving him the entire right lane, while shutting off the left side completely. UCF employed a similar tactic yesterday, as a high percentage of Williams’ shots come from low in the left lane.

The Eagles will be back in action this Tuesday, Dec. 1, as they take on SEC opponent Georgia in Athens at 5:00 pm EST.

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