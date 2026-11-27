The Boston College Eagles (7–0) take on yet another tough opponent in their second game at the ESPN Events Invitational, taking on the University of Cincinnati (6–1) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Fla., on Friday afternoon.

Luke Murray has the Eagles off to a soaring start, as BC is 7–0 for the first time since the 2004–05 season, when Al Skinner led the Eagles to a 25–5 record in the Eagles' final season in the Big East. Coming off a 75–73 win over UCF yesterday afternoon, the Eagles won on a last-second Money Williams layup, winning by their narrowest margin yet.

As for the Cincinnati Bearcats, they are riding hot off a four-game win streak, including a 83–81 win over the Georgia Bulldogs yesterday in what was a late thriller in the first game of the ESPN Events Invitational. Cinicinnati's lone loss came on Nov. 9 to BIG10 opponent Minnesota, where the Bearcats fell 63–61.

BC and Cincinnati will meet for the third time ever, and for the first time since March of 1974, where the Eagles won 63–62 in the first round of the NIT, before going on to finish third in the field.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

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Pregame

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Injury Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. Cincinnati

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Pregame

Bearcats' guard Javontae Campbell is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to be out for 3–4 more weeks.

Starting Lineups For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. Cincinnati

Boston College:

TBD

Cincinnati:

#1 ELIJAH PERRYMAN, G

#2 MJ COLLINS JR., G

#8 TYLER TEJADA, F

#20 ERIC MAHAFFEY, F

#35 RILEY ALLENSPACH, C

How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball vs. Cincinnati

Who: Boston College Eagles and Cincinnati Bearcats

When: Friday, Nov. 27, at 4:30 pm ET

Where: State Farm Field House, Kissimmee, Fla.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

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